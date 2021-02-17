SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ensight™, the leading life and annuity digital sales platform, today announced that Dennis Clerke has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Clerke brings over 25 years of software and leadership experience to the Ensight Board of Directors as the company continues its strong momentum as a leading InsurTech in the Life and Annuity sector. In his role, Mr. Clerke will advise the company on its technology development and growth strategy as it continues to enhance its cloud-based SaaS sales experience platform for the leading U.S. Life and Annuity insurance carriers and distributors.
"Dennis' extensive business strategy experience advising, building and scaling emerging technology companies will prove an asset to Ensight as we continue to expand. His deep business acumen will help Ensight expand its market impact and revenue growth in the coming year," said Bill Unrue, CEO, Ensight. "We are pleased to welcome him to our board and look forward to tapping his SaaS (software-as-a-Service) knowledge and expertise."
"Ensight has staked out a key strategic and high growth position in the InsurTech landscape. It's an exciting time to join the company," said Clerke. "I look forward to bringing my experience as a former technology leader to the board."
Mr. Clerke has had a profound impact in the emerging technology industry, having served in multiple executive roles in high growth software companies, which resulted in four successful exits in his career. Previously, he was CEO of Ad-Juster, a private equity backed SaaS provider of data reporting and analytics for digital advertising. Dennis led the rapid growth of Ad-Juster's product line and sales revenue, resulting in an acquisition by DoubleVerify in 2019.
Earlier he was President of NetSeer, a Silicon Valley venture backed ad tech company, the CEO of Alignent Software and a co-founder and CEO of Cardiff Software, a software provider of business process management (BPM). Clerke led Cardiff Software from a standing start to nearly $30M annual revenue, three subsidiaries and 350 resellers across Europe, U.S., and Asia.
He holds an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Business and a Bachelor's degree in engineering from Boston University.
About Ensight™
Ensight™ is the leading cloud-based insurance sales acceleration platform for more than 500 Life and Annuity distributors, thousands of financial professionals, as well as many of the largest North American insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ensight helps drive sales growth and productivity, while addressing the entire sales lifecycle experience – from prospect to policyholder, new business to inforce.
