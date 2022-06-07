ATPCO has chosen Ensono to modernize its mainframe and private cloud infrastructure
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ensono, a leading technology adviser and managed service provider (MSP), today announced its new partnership with ATPCO, a critical platform for the global airline industry that is the world's primary source for airline retailing and pricing data. ATPCO has chosen Ensono for its leading Mainframe-as-a-Service, disaster recovery and private cloud services to achieve high degrees of operational excellence. Through these services, ATPCO will have full technical and commercial flexibility that fit its current and future business needs.
Over the last few years, the pandemic created new challenges for the aviation industry, causing it to become increasingly siloed due to new regulations and declines in passenger traffic. As airlines continue to recover, they are looking to digitize their capabilities to maximize business outcomes. For ATPCO, a platform that manages more than 300 million fares for over 427 airlines, improving the flexibility and scalability of its mainframe and private cloud infrastructure was crucial for the company to strategically enhance airlines' pricing and booking experiences. Together, Ensono and ATPCO aim to implement disaster recovery solutions and enable technical flexibility to assist airlines in achieving new stability and overcoming challenges exacerbated by the pandemic.
"We look forward to this partnership with ATPCO and the opportunity to become their ally on the operations side," said Jon Clyne, Senior Vice President of Service Delivery at Ensono. "With our ability to adjust to new requests and stay on target with ATPCO's migration and transition goals, we can move towards improving recovery times and modernizing ATPCO's mainframe and private cloud environment. As a strategic partner, we're excited to help ATPCO drive improved experiences for airlines and the travel industry by helping them unlock new capabilities from their data."
In its agreement, Ensono will be providing ATPCO with standard, global support by leveraging mainframe operational staff in the US, Europe and India. This team will manage an integrated platform to uphold ATPCO's private cloud environment including managed infrastructure, security, and network elements. This client partnership will also include ongoing support and commercial structure to achieve full operational alignment.
"We chose Ensono because of our confidence in the team's ability to deliver a solution that meets our reliability and transformation goals," said John Murphy, President of Core Business at ATPCO. "As we pivot from the challenges brought on by the pandemic and look to improve how we utilize and manage our infrastructure, partnering with Ensono to achieve better outcomes and improve overall flexibility and costs for our customers, was an easy choice."
About Ensono
Ensono is an expert technology adviser and managed service provider. As a relentless ally, we accelerate clients' digital transformation to achieve business outcomes that stand to last. Our dedicated team helps organizations optimize today's systems across any hybrid environment with services such as consulting, mainframe and application modernization, public cloud migration and cloud-native development. With certified experts in AWS, Azure and Google Cloud and recognized as Microsoft Datacenter Transformation Partner of the Year, Ensono has over 2,900 associates globally and is headquartered in greater Chicago.
Keep up with Ensono on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more information, visit Ensono.com.
Media Contact
Molly Leahy, Walker Sands, 6306248715, molly.leahy@walkersands.com
SOURCE Ensono