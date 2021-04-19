TARRYTOWN, N.Y., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) acknowledges that proven experience and time-tested expertise is an invaluable asset to any thriving practice looking to provide the very best ear, nose, throat, allergy and audiology treatment and care to its patients. In that spirit, ENTA is proud to announce that veteran otolaryngologist and head and neck surgeon, Dr. Robert Huang will be joining its Woodbridge, NJ clinical office, effective July 1, 2021.
The addition of Dr. Huang will further elevate the Woodbridge office's excellent reputation and enhance the deep roster of specialists and sub-specialists located in Middlesex County.
This follows on the heels of ENTA's most recent announcement that Dr. Sayani Niyogi joined its Woodbridge, NJ office February 1.
Dr. Huang graduated from the UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School with his medical degree. He was admitted into a surgery internship and residency program at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center, where he also completed his otolaryngology / head and neck surgery residency. Finally, Dr. Huang was awarded a head and neck oncology fellowship with Albany Medical College in Albany, NY, where he completed his training. Dr. Huang is a member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery, the American College of Surgeons, the Medical Society of New Jersey, and is an executive committee member of the Union County, NJ Medical Society.
In the Woodbridge office of ENTA, he will join an amazing team of physicians including Otolaryngologists Carl A. Mazzara, MD, Vishvesh M. Mehta, MD, FACS, Sayani Niyogi, DO, Stuart Ort, MD, Deborah F. Rosin, MD, and Allergist/Immunologist Shaan M. Waqar, MD.
The ENTA Woodbridge office includes a total of 14 exam rooms, 2 audiology booths, a full complement of Allergy testing rooms for on-site testing and injections, and many other advantages.
The Practice is also looking to recruit an additional otolaryngologist to this site in the second quarter of 2021.
"Having the good fortune to recruit and acquire a doctor with the level of experience and know-how of Dr. Huang is a real feather in the cap for ENTA," says Vishvesh M. Mehta, MD, FACS, Senior Partner and Otolaryngologist at the Woodbridge office. "He comes to us with a terrific track record of success in the Central Jersey region and is very familiar with the area's varied communities. I look forward to welcoming him and working alongside him for the benefit of all of our patients."
"The expertise and lifelong wealth of knowledge accumulated by Dr. Huang cannot be bought, taught, or absorbed overnight," noted Robert Green, MD, president of ENTA. "Dr. Huang further strengthens our network of physicians, as he is devoted to providing high-quality ENT care to all of his patients. We are thrilled that he has decided to join our practice."
ENTA CEO Robert Glazer, commented, "We relish every opportunity to expand the knowledge base of ENTA's fantastic roster of specialists. With his extensive background in Head and Neck surgery, Dr. Huang will be an incredibly valuable addition to our family for years to come. We welcome the solid leadership and wonderful demeanor that he brings to our thriving Woodbridge office."
To learn more about the benefits of ENT and Allergy Associates, find the office near you or book an appointment, please download our app "ENT and Allergy Associates," or visit http://www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.
About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:
ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 40+ office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and Northern/Central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.
