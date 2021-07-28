Entergy Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/Entergy Corporation)

 By Entergy Corporation

NEW ORLEANS, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation will report its second-quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Company leaders will host a conference call to discuss the earnings results at 10 a.m. CT the same day. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call at entergy.com/investors or by dialing (844) 309-6569 and use conference ID 9088373.

The presentation materials and an archived replay of the webcast will be available on Entergy's Investor Relations website at entergy.com/investors. From time to time, Entergy posts new and/or revised materials on its website and on social media and anticipates doing so in connection with this event.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and approximately 12,500 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media.

