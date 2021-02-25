CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enventys Partners is leveraging Origin's Programmable PhotoPolymerization (P3) technology from Stratasys to design and deliver a new head lice treatment device at a fraction of the cost of traditional manufacturing. The partnership marks a new frontier in product development and manufacturing in which initial prototyping and end-use manufacturing are accomplished on a single machine.
FloSonix Ventures approached Enventys Partners with the need to design and manufacture a new head lice treatment device offering a better user experience with improved ergonomics for technicians. With a projected demand for 200-300 devices annually, and each device requiring many plastic components, the costs associated with traditional tooling, injection molding, and manufacturing were unjustified. Enventys Partners turned to additive manufacturing from the beginning to achieve cost-savings without sacrificing product quality.
Many industrial 3D printers could not produce parts with the mechanical, aesthetic, or heat resistance properties required for this medical device. The Origin One 3D printer stood out.
"The Origin One 3D printer allowed us to make several initial options for our client to choose from and then make tiny tweaks almost in real-time without delaying the project or incurring huge expenses," said TJ Root, senior design engineer for Enventys Partners. "By prototyping on the same machine that will make the final parts, we had extreme confidence in every piece we were making."
After successfully manufacturing high-volume medical devices and components for use in medical facilities, Origin was able to leverage the full materials portfolio of Henkel Loctite 3DP resins to meet the device requirements. Loctite 3D 3843, IND403 and MED413 matched FloSonix's requirements for toughness, temperature and color needs in a single device, providing high part dimensional stability and an exceptional surface finish. The final material is also sterilizable, allowing FloSonix to provide reusable tips for its customers instead of one-time-use consumables.
Texture designed in nTop software to improve device ergonomics while reducing material volume"
"We are excited to see this product come to market, said Ken Kisner, Henkel's Head of Innovation for 3D printing. This application highlights the versatility of 3DP and the multitude of applications that Loctite 3DP materials can serve."
Additive manufacturing on Origin One enabled Enventys Partners to gain design freedom and control over the process. This included component consolidation, adding assembly features, and final tuning parameters to achieve exceptional accuracy. Using a traditional method like injection molding would have increased the number of parts required, the assembly steps and the overall device cost.
Additionally, a complex medical device like the FloSonix would typically have required many different suppliers with multiple points of failure throughout the prototyping to production timeline. Using an Origin One for testing, validation, and production provided confidence in the parts themselves and the ability to pursue design solutions that require tuning and refinement. It also enabled the team to freeze some components' design and start their manufacture while still adjusting the final product.
"Enventys Partners' approach to this application is incredibly innovative and an ideal process for any brand taking a complex mid-volume product to market quickly and economically," said Christopher Prucha, co-founder of Origin and now the head of the Origin team at Stratasys. "By using an additive first approach; combining parts, designing custom textures, and taking advantage of Origin One's material selection and final part quality, they've created a playbook for product development using additive manufacturing."
Enventys Partners and Stratasys are on the cutting edge of product development, design and manufacturing. To learn more about how the power of 3D printing can be leveraged to create right-sized solutions that were previously unconsidered or impossible, please register for a webinar: An Additive First Approach To Product Development Of End-use Parts, on March 31.
About Enventys Partners
Enventys Partners is the industry's only full-service, turnkey product launch agency. They combine start-to-finish, all-encompassing product development services with digital marketing expertise to create innovative products and bring them to market. As a global leader in product development and marketing with four offices in the US and one in Asia, Enventys Partners designs, prototypes, manufactures, fulfills, crowdfunds, and markets new products and startup businesses. Enventys Partners has raised more than $175 million for clients through crowdfunding and has been involved in the development, prototyping, launching, and/or marketing of over 1,300 products. For more than 19 years, clients have utilized the agency's combined services to take their consumer product from napkin sketch to production. For more information, visit https://enventyspartners.com/.
About Stratasys
Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.
About Henkel
Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2019, Henkel reported sales of more than 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of more than 3.2 billion euros. Henkel employs more than 52,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit http://www.henkel.com.
CONTACTS:
Enventys Partners
Lauren Ratcliffe
Director of Public Relations
980-239-7982
lauren.ratcliffe@enventyspartners.com
Stratasys
Aaron Pearson
Vice President, Public Relations
Media Contact
Lauren Ratcliffe, Enventys Partners, 980-239-7982, lauren.ratcliffe@enventyspartners.com
SOURCE Enventys Partners