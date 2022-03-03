NAPLES, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a cutting-edge neuroscience company developing next-generation, psychedelic-inspired mental health medicines, today announced that Dr. Joseph Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of Enveric Biosciences, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

Tuesday, March 8th at 11:45 a.m. ET

To attend, please register here.

Citi's Psychedelic Drug Call Series

Thursday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m. ET

A fireside chat hosted by Neena Bitritto-Garg, Citi's Biotech analyst.

Maxim 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

Monday, March 28thWednesday, March 30th

To attend, please register here.

For more information about the events, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Enveric's management team, please contact your appropriate Investor Summit Group, Citi, or Maxim representative, respectively, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at EnvericBio@kcsa.com.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a neuroscience-focused pharmaceutical company developing next-generation, psychedelic-inspired mental health medicines. Enveric's robust pipeline supports drug development from the clinic to commercialization aimed to help millions of patients in need around the world suffering from conditions that include cancer-related distress, PTSD and more. For additional information, please visit www.enveric.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enveric-biosciences-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-in-march-2022-301494565.html

SOURCE Enveric Biosciences

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.