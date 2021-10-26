NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a patient-centric biotechnology company developing next-generation mental health and oncology treatments by leveraging psychedelic-derived molecules for the mind and synthetic cannabinoids for the body, today announced that Dr. Joseph Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of Enveric Biosciences, will participate in the upcoming Wonderland: Miami conference:

  • Microdose Presents Wonderland: Miami to be held in-person in Miami, Florida from November 8-9, 2021. Dr. Tucker will be speaking on the Next-Generation Psychedelics panel live on Monday, November 8th at 3:10 p.m. ET. Register to attend here.

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Enveric's management team, please contact your Microdose representatives directly, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at envericbio@kcsa.com.

About Enveric Biosciences 

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is an innovative biotechnology company developing a next-generation mental health and oncology treatment clinical discovery platform, leveraging psychedelic-derived molecules for the mind and synthetic cannabinoids for the body. Enveric's robust pipeline supports drug development from the clinic to commercialization for millions of patients in need around the world suffering from conditions that include cancer-related distress, PTSD and more. For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

Investor Contacts

Valter Pinto / Allison Soss

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254 / 212.896.1267

valter@kcsa.com / asoss@kcsa.com 

Media Contacts

Raquel Cona / Joe McIntyre

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1204 / 856.381.8996

rcona@kcsa.com  / jmcintyre@kcsa.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enveric-biosciences-to-participate-in-wonderland-miami-conference-301408112.html

SOURCE Enveric Biosciences

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.