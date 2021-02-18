IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Envoy, an end-to-end digital consultancy that accelerates growth through connected customer experiences, today announced Chris D'Amico has joined the company as executive creative director. In his new role, Chris is responsible for leading creative services and delivering innovative work, elevated design and powerful storytelling. Joining Envoy at a pivotal moment in the company's history, he will also help the business drive growth amid a period of significant digital disruption.
"Today's brands want a partner that leads with empathy and insight, knows their business inside and out and delivers modern, impactful, and innovative creative -- everything the Envoy team embodies," said Chris D'Amico, executive creative director at Envoy. "For this reason, I knew this was the exact role, opportunity and team that I have been looking for. I'm excited to bring value to the company through a fresh creative lens and strategic mindset."
D'Amico brings to Envoy nearly two decades of creative leadership and brand engagement experience. Previously, he worked at agencies including Hill Holliday, FCB and Deutsch where he led creative for brands such as Dunkin' Donuts, Taco Bell, Expedia and Mitsubishi.
"What sets Envoy apart, in a sea of digital consultancies, is the meaningful, strategic partnerships we build with our customers. Chris' deep well of creative knowledge and dedication to putting relationships at the center of his work aligns with the values and expertise needed to perform forward-leaning and transformative work," said Russ Rommelfanger, co-founder and chief creative officer at Envoy. "We're fortunate to welcome someone of Chris' caliber to the team and are already seeing his complimentary skillset impact our ability to help customers accelerate and sustain profitable growth through impactful experiences."
Envoy is an end-to-end digital consultancy that helps organizations accelerate growth through connected customer experiences. Trusted by iconic brands and tomorrow's category leaders, Envoy's multidisciplinary team of strategists, designers, and technologists deliver unprecedented levels of impact through brand building, ecommerce and digital products. Headquartered in Irvine, California with offices in San Diego and Chicago, Envoy transforms experiences for clients such as T-Mobile, VIZIO, Arlo, Nike and Diageo. To learn more visit Envoy's website and follow the team on LinkedIn.
