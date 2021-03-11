HOUSTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to present at the Evercore ISI Elite Energy Summit at 9:45 a.m. Central time (10:45 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, March 17.  William R. "Bill" Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access the live webcast. If you are unable to listen live, a replay will be available for ninety days. 

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad and China. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com. 

Investor Contacts

David Streit  713-571-4902

Neel Panchal  713-571-4884

Media and Investor Contact

Kimberly Ehmer  713-571-4676

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eog-resources-to-present-at-upcoming-conference-301246048.html

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.

