NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

"Our strong year-end financial performance is underscored by our diverse set of offerings and was made possible by the thousands of EPAMers who persevered through unprecedented challenges. As 2020 drove significantly higher levels of digital change across the industries and geographies we serve, we helped our clients solve their most complex, and often unexpected, business problems," said Arkadiy Dobkin, CEO & President, EPAM. "This year's results are also a reflection of EPAM's adaptiveness and the increasing relevance of our constantly expanding capabilities."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Revenues increased to $723.5 million, a year-over-year increase of $90.7 million, or 14.3%, and on a constant currency basis, revenues were up 13.7% over the corresponding period last year;
  • GAAP income from operations was $112.0 million, an increase of $27.2 million, or 32.2% , compared to $84.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019;
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $135.9 million, an increase of $28.2 million, or 26.2%, compared to $107.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019;
  • Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") on a GAAP basis was $1.46, an increase of $0.17, or 13.2%, compared to $1.29 in the fourth quarter of 2019; and
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.81, an increase of $0.30, or 19.9%, compared to $1.51 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020 Highlights

  • Revenues increased to $2.66 billion, a year-over-year increase of $365.7 million, or 15.9%, and on a constant currency basis, revenues were up 16.0% year-over-year;
  • GAAP income from operations was $379.3 million, an increase of $76.5 million, or 25.3%, compared to $302.9 million in 2019;
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $472.7 million, an increase of $83.5 million, or 21.5%, compared to $389.2 million in 2019;
  • Diluted EPS on a GAAP basis was $5.60, an increase of $1.07, or 23.6%, compared to $4.53 in 2019; and
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $6.34, an increase of $0.92, or 17.0%, compared to $5.42 in 2019.

Cash Flow and Other Metrics

  • Cash provided by operating activities was $159.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase from $124.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019; and was $544.4 million in 2020, an increase from $287.5 million in 2019;
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $1,323.5 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $385.8 million, or 41.1%, from $937.7 million as of December 31, 2019; and
  • Total headcount was approximately 41,200 as of December 31, 2020. Included in this number were approximately 36,700 delivery professionals, an increase of 12.8% from December 31, 2019.

2021 Outlook - Full Year and First Quarter

Full Year

The Company expects the following for the full year:

  • The Company expects revenue growth for 2021 to be at least 23% on a GAAP basis. The Company expects that foreign currency translation will have a 1% favorable impact on full year reported revenues. The Company expects revenue growth on a constant currency basis will be at least 22%;
  • For the full year, the Company expects GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 13.5% to 14.5% of revenues and non-GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 16.5% to 17.5% of revenues;
  • The Company expects its GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 12% and its non-GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 23%; and
  • The Company expects GAAP diluted EPS will be in the range of $6.65 to $6.86 for the year, and non-GAAP diluted EPS will be in the range of $7.20 to $7.41 for the year. The Company expects weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the year of 59.2 million.

First Quarter

The Company expects the following for the first quarter:

  • Revenues will be in the range of $757 million to $765 million for the first quarter reflecting a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 17% at the mid-point of the range. The Company expects that foreign currency translation will have a 2% favorable impact on year-over-year revenue growth during the quarter. The Company expects year-over-year revenue growth on a constant currency basis to be approximately 15% at the mid-point of the range;
  • For the first quarter, the Company expects GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 12.5% to 13.5% of revenues and non-GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 16% to 17% of revenues;
  • The Company expects its GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 1% and its non-GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 23%; and
  • The Company expects GAAP diluted EPS will be in the range of $1.66 to $1.74 for the quarter, and non-GAAP diluted EPS will be in the range of $1.62 to $1.70 for the quarter. The Company expects weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the quarter of 58.9 million.

Conference Call Information

EPAM will host a conference call to discuss results on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. EST. The live conference call will be available by dialing +1 (844) 707-0662 or +1 (703) 318-2250  (outside of the U.S.). A webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.epam.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the call by dialing +1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 (outside of the U.S.) and entering the conference ID 4899490. The replay will be available until February 25, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EPAM supplements results reported in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, referred to as GAAP, with non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in EPAM's business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicate internally and externally, for managing EPAM's business and evaluating its performance. Management also believes these measures help investors compare EPAM's operating performance with its results in prior periods. EPAM anticipates that it will continue to report both GAAP and certain non-GAAP financial measures in its financial results, including non-GAAP results that exclude stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related costs including amortization of intangible assets, impairment of assets, certain other one-time charges and benefits, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, foreign exchange gains and losses, excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Management also compares operating results on a basis of "constant currency," which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure excludes the effect of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations by translating the current period revenues and expenses into U.S. dollars at the weighted average exchange rates of the prior period of comparison. Because EPAM's reported non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, these measures are not comparable to GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly described non-GAAP measures reported by other companies within EPAM's industry. Consequently, EPAM's non-GAAP financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable GAAP measures, but rather, should be considered together with the information in EPAM's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest in the geographies where we conduct business and operate and the effect that they may have on our revenues, operations, access to capital, profitability and customer demand. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the 2020 fiscal year, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made in light of information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenues

$

723,493





$

632,775





$

2,659,478





$

2,293,798



Operating expenses:















Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

465,792





410,069





1,732,522





1,488,198



Selling, general and administrative expenses

128,929





124,999





484,758





457,433



Depreciation and amortization expense

16,779





12,962





62,874





45,317



Income from operations

111,993





84,745





379,324





302,850



Interest and other (expense)/ income, net

(2,053)





1,950





3,822





8,725



Foreign exchange loss

(7,920)





(1,898)





(4,667)





(12,049)



Income before provision for income taxes

102,020





84,797





378,479





299,526



Provision for income taxes

16,481





10,273





51,319





38,469



Net income

$

85,539





$

74,524





$

327,160





$

261,057



















Net income per share:















Basic

$

1.53





$

1.35





$

5.87





$

4.77



Diluted

$

1.46





$

1.29





$

5.60





$

4.53



Shares used in calculation of net income per share:















Basic

56,031





55,062





55,727





54,719



Diluted

58,774





57,965





58,446





57,668



 

 

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except par value)





As of

December 31, 

2020



As of

 December 31, 

2019

Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,322,143





$

936,552



Short-term investments

60,007





9



Trade receivables and contract assets, net of allowance of $4,886 and $2,920, respectively

501,062





497,716



Prepaid and other current assets

29,570





39,934



Total current assets

1,912,782





1,474,211



Property and equipment, net

169,533





165,259



Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

228,672





238,991



Intangible assets, net

51,975





56,258



Goodwill

211,956





195,043



Deferred tax assets

92,454





75,013



Other noncurrent assets

53,960





39,433



Total assets

$

2,721,332





$

2,244,208











Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$

10,189





$

7,831



Accrued compensation and benefits expenses

294,709





230,035



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

79,690





82,476



Income taxes payable, current

20,603





9,064



Operating lease liabilities, current

60,759





57,542



Total current liabilities

465,950





386,948



Long-term debt

25,038





25,074



Income taxes payable, noncurrent

43,448





45,878



Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

180,604





180,848



Other noncurrent liabilities

23,274





9,315



Total liabilities

738,314





648,063



Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity







Common stock, $0.001 par value; 160,000 authorized; 56,128 and 55,208 shares issued, 56,108 and 55,188 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

56





55



Additional paid-in capital

660,771





607,051



Retained earnings

1,347,880





1,020,590



Treasury stock

(177)





(177)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(25,512)





(31,374)



Total stockholders' equity

1,983,018





1,596,145



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,721,332





$

2,244,208



 

 

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percent and per share amounts)



Reconciliation of revenue growth as reported on a GAAP basis to revenue growth on a constant currency basis is presented in the table below:





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020



Year Ended 

 December 31, 2020

Revenue growth as reported

14.3

%



15.9

%

Foreign exchange rates impact

(0.6)

%



0.1

%

Revenue growth on a constant currency basis (1)

13.7

%



16.0

%





(1)

Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating current period revenues in local currency into U.S. dollars at the weighted average exchange rates of the comparable prior period.

 

Reconciliation of various income statement amounts from GAAP to non-GAAP for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:





Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



Year Ended December 31, 2020



GAAP



Adjustments



Non-GAAP



GAAP



Adjustments



Non-GAAP

Cost of revenues (exclusive of

depreciation and amortization)(2)

$

465,792





$

(8,989)





$

456,803





$

1,732,522





$

(32,785)





$

1,699,737



Selling, general and

administrative expenses(3)

$

128,929





$

(11,746)





$

117,183





$

484,758





$

(48,243)





$

436,515



Income from operations(4)

$

111,993





$

23,860





$

135,853





$

379,324





$

93,368





$

472,692



Operating margin

15.5

%



3.3

%



18.8

%



14.3

%



3.5

%



17.8

%

Net income(5)

$

85,539





$

20,565





$

106,104





$

327,160





$

43,480





$

370,640



Diluted earnings per share

$

1.46









$

1.81





$

5.60









$

6.34



 



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019



Year Ended December 31, 2019



GAAP



Adjustments



Non-GAAP



GAAP



Adjustments



Non-GAAP

Cost of revenues (exclusive of

depreciation and amortization)(2)

$

410,069





$

(9,739)





$

400,330





$

1,488,198





$

(37,580)





$

1,450,618



Selling, general and

administrative expenses(3)

$

124,999





$

(10,542)





$

114,457





$

457,433





$

(38,806)





$

418,627



Income from operations(4)

$

84,745





$

22,902





$

107,647





$

302,850





$

86,300





$

389,150



Operating margin

13.4

%



3.6

%



17.0

%



13.2

%



3.8

%



17.0

%

Net income(5)

$

74,524





$

12,731





$

87,255





$

261,057





$

51,651





$

312,708



Diluted earnings per share

$

1.29









$

1.51





$

4.53









$

5.42





Items (2) through (5) above are detailed in the table below with the specific cross-reference noted in the appropriate item.

 



Three Months Ended 

 December 31,



Year Ended 

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Stock-based compensation expenses

$

8,989





$

9,739





$

32,785





$

37,580



Total adjustments to GAAP cost of revenues(2)

8,989





9,739





32,785





37,580



Stock-based compensation expenses

11,455





9,273





42,453





34,456



Other acquisition-related expenses

1,009





1,269





1,868





3,774



One-time (benefits)/charges

(718)









3,922





576



Total adjustments to GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses(3)

11,746





10,542





48,243





38,806



Amortization of purchased intangible assets

3,125





2,621





12,340





9,914



Total adjustments to GAAP income from operations(4)

23,860





22,902





93,368





86,300



Change in fair value of contingent consideration included in Interest and other (expense)/ income, net

3,308





420





1,827





1,776



Impairment of investment









313







Foreign exchange loss

7,920





1,898





4,667





12,049



Provision for income taxes:















Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments

(6,868)





(4,586)





(20,049)





(20,089)



Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation

(7,655)





(7,903)





(36,646)





(28,385)



Total adjustments to GAAP net income(5)

$

20,565





$

12,731





$

43,480





$

51,651



 

 

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliations of Guidance Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)



The below guidance constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations depending on factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Reconciliation of expected revenue growth on a GAAP basis to expected revenue growth on a constant currency basis is presented in the table below:





First Quarter 2021

(at mid-point of range)



Full Year 2021

(at least)

Revenue growth

17

%



23

%

Foreign exchange rates impact

(2)

%



(1)

%

Revenue growth on a constant currency basis(6)

15

%



22

%





(6)

Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating current period projected revenues in local currency into U.S. dollars at the weighted average exchange rates of the comparable prior period.

 

Reconciliation of expected GAAP to non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues is presented in the table below:





First Quarter 2021



Full Year 2021

GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues

12.5% to 13.5%



13.5% to 14.5%

Stock-based compensation expenses

3.1

%



2.6

%

Included in cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

1.4

%



1.1

%

Included in selling, general and administrative expenses

1.7

%



1.5

%

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

0.4

%



0.4

%

Non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues

16% to 17%



16.5% to 17.5%

 

Reconciliation of expected GAAP to non-GAAP effective tax rate is presented in the table below:





First Quarter 2021



Full Year 2021

GAAP effective tax rate (approximately)

1

%



12

%

Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments

3.8

%



3.3

%

Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation

18.2

%



7.7

%

Non-GAAP effective tax rate (approximately)

23

%



23

%

 

Reconciliation of expected GAAP to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is presented in the table below:





First Quarter 2021



Full Year 2021

GAAP diluted earnings per share

$1.66 to $1.74



$6.65 to $6.86

Stock-based compensation expenses

0.38





1.47



Included in cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

0.17





0.64



Included in selling, general and administrative expenses

0.21





0.83



Other acquisition-related expenses





0.02



Amortization of purchased intangible assets

0.05





0.21



Foreign exchange loss

0.02





0.09



Provision for income taxes:







     Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments

(0.08)





(0.37)



     Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation

(0.41)





(0.87)



Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$1.62 to $1.70



$7.20 to $7.41

 

