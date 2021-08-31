IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ephesoft Inc., a leader in intelligent document processing automation and data enrichment solutions, and Speridian Technologies, a global information technology consulting and services company, today announced their global alliance partnership. This strategic alignment will help mutual clients across many industries to automate document-centric processes and significantly increase operational efficiency while improving data accuracy. Together, Speridian Technologies and Ephesoft will not only help customers realize their digital transformation goals but set them up for a successful path toward hyperautomation.
"The expansion of Speridian's technology stack with an established, innovative intelligent document processing vendor is crucial to our growth and ability to implement end-to-end automation solutions for document-centric processes for our customers," said Sourav Roy, Vice President of Digital Solutions of Speridian Technologies. "Ephesoft's market expertise coupled with significant successes in the banking, mortgage and insurance industries line up perfectly with our target client demographic, making this a highly impactful association."
The partnership will focus on bringing digital solutions to customers globally, especially for clients in the financial services sectors. In the insurance industry, Ephesoft has a proven track record for use cases such as claims, contracts, payments, customer onboarding, customer experience and invoice processing. Insurance customers have reported an 89% faster document processing time, a 50% reduction in labor cost to prepare claims-related documents and the capacity to process seven times the amount of claims with the same employee headcount.
Similar metrics of success have been reported for mortgage industry customers who report a 7X productivity increase, 95% accuracy for document processing and the ability to serve 25% more customers through efficiency gains. Uses cases include loan processing, underwriting, compliance, policy qualification, audits, onboarding data into loan origination systems, contracts, invoice processing and more.
Ephesoft and Speridian Technologies also offer solutions and services for use cases across many other industries, including healthcare, manufacturing and the public sector. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Oracle Platinum Partner, UiPath Platinum Partner, Google Cloud, Salesforce and Workato Partner, Speridian brings extensive expertise to customers seeking to digitally transform their operations through end-to-end automation.
"Speridian's experience and expertise with technologies in the hyperautomation stack align perfectly with Ephesoft's vision to put AI to work to free up human resources for higher value work," said Ike Kavas, Founder and CEO of Ephesoft. "Considering that 80% of organizations' data is unstructured and, according to analysts, the volume of data creation and replication is forecasted to grow 23% (CAGR) through 2025, intelligent document processing will be absolutely critical to stay competitive. Intelligent document processing is a key building block for digital transformation and necessary for businesses to become a fully automated enterprise. Speridian will be a great partner to us and our mutual customers to move us to the future of work."
Ephesoft provides intelligent document processing solutions with industry-leading technology to help enterprises maximize their productivity. Using AI and patented machine learning technology, Ephesoft's platform captures data from documents, enriches it with context and amplifies the power of that data, adding intelligence to accelerate any business process and drive successful digital transformation. Thousands of customers use Ephesoft to save costs, improve accuracy and fuel their journey towards the autonomous enterprise. Ephesoft is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., with regional offices throughout the US, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit ephesoft.com.
Speridian is a global business and technology solutions provider, headquartered in Albuquerque, NM, with 16 regional offices across the globe. Speridian with its 1,700+ industry consulting experts, help clients modernize their businesses through digital transformation. Speridian has been at the forefront of automation through IoT, RPA, AI/ML, CRM, ERP, HR, and CX Innovation since 2003.
Speridian's Next-Gen Solutions Practice has a proven track record of solving client's biggest technology challenges. Through strategic partnerships with leading innovators such as Oracle, Microsoft, Salesforce, Amazon, UiPath, Evolution AI, and Adobe, Speridian offer the latest technology solutions that drive better business outcomes through industry aligned three-pillar approach of: business focus, technology-fueled innovation, and delivery excellence. For more information, please visit https://www.speridian.com/.
