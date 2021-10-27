INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Epogee® LLC, developer of EPG—the category-defining fat alternative—is inviting SupplySide West (SSW) attendees to visit booth #2139 and discover how their companies can build a competitive advantage, attract new consumers and grow market share, with healthy and delicious foods.
"SupplySide West is an exciting opportunity to meet with industry leaders and innovators who are seeking new solutions to improve the nutritional profile of food and beverage products without sacrificing taste," said Tom Burrows, CEO and President of Epogee. "Our fat alternative, EPG, made possible through a revolutionary food technology, is resonating with more and more companies that want to offer consumers better foods that are more nutritious and tastier to eat. Our customers believe in the importance of making food healthy and enjoyable to eat—just like we do. They also understand that better food is good for business. We hope other manufacturers will join us at SSW and learn more, as we work to create a world where we can all choose foods that are both delicious and better for us!"
SSW attendees can learn more about EPG, modified plant-based oil. It is the only fat alternative available that can dramatically reduce calories while preserving, or enhancing, the organoleptic properties of the foods we all love with no digestive side effects.
The Epogee team will showcase solutions for many popular applications areas including:
- Chocolate confections
- Nut butters and spreads
- Nutrition bars
- Plant-based proteins
- Meal replacements
"We are now in our third year of sales of EPG and growing dramatically. We are proud that EPG has been an ingredient in over 22.5 million servings, and counting, of foods that are healthy and tasty. Manufacturers and consumers no longer need to choose between the two. It is possible to make healthier foods that taste amazing and indulgent foods that are better for consumers—and we are proving that to an industry that is hungry for innovation."
About Epogee
Epogee is a food technology company dedicated to making food better. The company's flagship product EPG is a fat alternative, derived through a revolutionary food technology, that delivers the benefits of traditional fats with dramatically fewer calories and no tradeoffs. Today's food innovators are formulating with EPG in a wide variety of applications because of its groundbreaking capability to eliminate up to 92% of calories for each unit of fat replaced, while maintaining, or improving, taste, texture and satiety. EPG makes it possible for manufacturers to make better-for-you foods with shorter ingredient labels and dramatically reduced caloric content while delivering the enjoyable eating experience consumers expect. Learn more about how Epogee's alternative fat technology, EPG, can help you change what's possible in your category by visiting: https://www.epogee.com.
