NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the most sought-after designer jewelry brand in the equine world, Karina Brez Jewelry transforms the relationship between human and horse—developing pieces that capture the admiration and aesthetic of these magnificent creatures. Powerful and spirited, the horse has captivated the imagination of artists for centuries, with the horseshoe becoming a universal symbol of good luck. On November 19, 2021 at 4:30 PM, Karina Brez Jewelry will mark the official opening of its Palm Beach store with an invitation-only reception, and a Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches ribbon cutting. A portion of the proceeds from each piece sold during the grand opening will be donated to the Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation, in support of their arts programming.
"Karina has made an impressive mark in both the jewelry design and the equestrian world," says Executive Director of the Dreyfoos School of the Arts, Dr. Chris Snyder. "We are very proud that Karina's education and expertise have taken her to such heights and are extremely grateful for her generosity to the Dreyfoos School of the Arts. We are all wishing her the very best with her new store on Worth Ave."
The grand opening will not only mark the official launch of the Karina Brez store, but the launch of a new collection, Unicorn Horseshoes. A symbol of good luck and good fortune, Brez has transformed the horseshoe into delightful rainbow, with colored sapphires, diamonds, and tsavorites set in a channel. Always attentive to detail, there is a trellis on the back of each design, a nod to the whimsical garden of jewels that embodies the aesthetic of her retail location. Karina says, "My first store has a trellis for the walls, and I want to carry the theme throughout my designs whenever I can. Think butterflies, gardens, unicorns, and horses. Why not bring some magic into jewelry?" The adjustable 17" necklaces have 18K yellow, rose and white gold options, and are available at the Karina Brez store, as well as through select retail partners.
Regarding the new collection, Karina Brez says, "It is inspired by my daughters' love of everything rainbows and unicorns. I created the Unicorn Horseshoes Collection to be fun and whimsical—to channel your inner child."
On November 19, 2021, there will be a 4:30 PM Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches ribbon cutting at the Karina Brez Jewelry store, located at 240 Worth Ave., Unit 116, Palm Beach, FL 33480. Karina Brez Jewelry is also available online at karinabrez.com.
"The Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches is delighted to celebrate the opening of Karina Brez Jewelry in Palm Beach County," says Kirby Davis, Membership Services and Special Events Coordinator, Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches. "Karina's design concept reveals a new look of equestrian jewelry that is unlike anything the community has seen before. Her eye to detail in hand picking each gemstone shows that she is a true master of design. Karina Brez Jewelry is a fantastic addition to the Palm Beach County community!"
The Palm Beach Karina Brez Jewelry store is open Tuesday through Thursday, from 10:00 AM-5:00 PM, Friday and Saturday from 11:00 AM-7:00 PM, and by appointment Sundays and Mondays. For sales inquiries or retail partnership inquiries, contact Karina Brez at 561-400-4085 or email info@karinabrez.com. For press inquiries, contact Pietra Communications at 212-913-9761 or email info@pietrapr.com.
About Karina Brez
A first generation Ukranian-American, Karina Brez earned the title of Miss Florida USA in 2012, and was inspired to design a jewelry collection after fellow contestants were impressed by the design she created for her own pageant dress. A horse enthusiast with a passion for gemstones, Brez completed the GIA Graduate Gemologist program, is an appraiser, and advocates for non-profits introducing children to the healing power of horses. Her signature fine jewelry collections are Huggable Hooves and Horse LUV. In 2020, Karina Brez was voted one of the top three Equestrian jewelers by Equestrian Living Magazine. She opened a retail location in Palm Beach, Florida in 2021.
About Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation
Founded in 1993, the mission of the Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, is to enhance the arts and academic programs at the internationally recognized Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts. The Dreyfoos School of the Arts provides its advanced level of academics and unique artistic opportunities by supplementing the school's budget with private funds. These funds come from individuals, foundations, and community business leaders who realize that sound financial investments should be made in public schools, such as the Dreyfoos School of the Arts, where high returns are generated for Palm Beach County as a whole. Art programming includes communication arts, dance, band, keyboard, strings, vocal, theater, and the visual/digital arts.
