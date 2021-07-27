NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Majestic, grand, and beautiful, horses have been beloved by animal-lovers for centuries. Horses have inspired art, and a world which celebrates their accomplishments, partnerships and exceptional abilities. Elevating the aesthetic of equestrian jewelry, Karina Brez is internationally renowned within the riding world for her timeless designs, constructing fine gold accessories to inspire, for both on and off the circuit. Now introducing her pieces to the wider public, Brez is soft launching a retail location in Palm Beach, Florida, with a grand opening event planned for November 2021.
Regarding her inspiration, Karina Brez says, "The beautiful horses I'm surrounded by every day at the showgrounds inspire my designs. With powerful jumps and eloquent landings, they give so much unconditional love to their rider, and the bond between the two is what I try to infuse into my jewelry, which is made with love." A Wellington Equestrian Center regular for nearly ten years, Brez had a shop inside its International Club VIP entrance, and has been a corporate sponsor of WEF (Winter Equestrian Festival), the Old Salem Spring Show, and the World Equestrian Games. The manifestation of her first downtown retail location is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.
The Karina Brez store displays the designer's signature collections throughout a luxurious green and gold atelier. With showcase towers reminiscent of topiaries, shopping is a delight within an experiential garden of jewels. A stunning 10 ft. geometric crystal chandelier by Currey & Company reflects the sparkling diamond jewelry. Not unlike the perfection and dedication to quality expected at horse shows, Karina's store has been curated with every detail in mind. Brez states, "It has always been my dream to open a Palm Beach store. My first and earliest memories are of my parents taking me to walk the streets here, and I admired the windows in amazement, aspiring to one day create something special and worthy enough of being sold here. Decades later, I promised myself that if after ten years business was successful, I would fulfill that dream."
In addition, Karina Brez's Huggable Hooves collection has nine new bracelet styles, as well as three new ring styles, for horse enthusiasts of all ages to enjoy. The brand's newly launched accessories are currently available both in-store and online, in yellow, white and rose gold. Huggable Hooves offers a variety of bracelets, which can be worn solo or collected and stacked. Shaped as wraparound horse hooves, the bracelets are available in three sizes, and are set with diamond pave. Brez describes her aesthetic as "the new look of equestrian jewelry," and the design's characteristic shape resonates with equestrians and jewelry connoisseurs alike. The Huggable Hooves ring, available in sizes 5-9 with half size options, also features her signature motif, adding a delightful classic to any jewelry box. "Let the horses hug you back," says Karina.
Karina Brez jewelry is available online at karinabrez.com, and at her new store at 240 Worth Ave., Unit 116, Palm Beach, FL 33480. Showings are by appointment only Saturday through Monday, and the store is open Tuesday through Friday, until the November 2021 official grand opening. For sales inquiries, contact Karina Brez at 561-400-4085 or email info@karinabrez.com. For press inquiries, contact Pietra Communications at 212-913-9761 or email info@pietrapr.com.
About Karina Brez
A first generation Ukranian-American, Karina Brez earned the title of Miss Florida USA in 2012, and was inspired to design a jewelry collection after fellow contestants were impressed by the design she created for her own pageant dress. A horse enthusiast with a passion for gemstones, Brez completed the GIA Graduate Gemologist program, is an appraiser, and advocates for non-profits introducing children to the healing power of horses. Her signature fine jewelry collections are Huggable Hooves and Horse LUV. In 2020, Karina Brez was voted one of the top three Equestrian jewelers by Equestrian Living Magazine. She opened a retail location in Palm Beach, Florida in 2021.
