VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) will announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, after market close. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results the following morning on Thursday, March 4, 2021, commencing at 7:00 am PT (10:00 am ET).
Conference call
Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610
International callers: +1 604-638-5340
Webcast
The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until September 4, 2021.
