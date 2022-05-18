O'Neil Digital Solutions

O'Neil Digital Solutions

 By O'Neil Digital Solutions

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Neil Digital Solutions, the healthcare industry leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Customer Experience Management (CXM), announced the appointment of Eric Ramsey in the role of National Account Sales Executive. This new hire further reinforces the organization's commitment to cutting-edge CCM and CXM solutions designed for managed healthcare payers, including Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and providers.

In his new role, Ramsey will engage national managed healthcare organizations, leveraging ONEsuite©, O'Neil's innovative CCM and CX platform to drive digital transformation across client communications and experiences.

Ramsey joins O'Neil with a proven 26-year track record and extensive experience within the Managed Healthcare and Financial Services space, including focus on secure web-based programs, storefronts, automated member ID card, fulfillment, dynamic kitting, digital web-based solutions in a secure environment, digital and offset print, cut sheet digital, inkjet web printing, data security (AT101, SOC2, HIPAA, HiTrust), VDP, Omnichannel, marketing communications, data management, and complex custom technology builds.

"Eric's deep and broad experience further strengthens our 50+ years of expertise in Customer Communications and Customer Experience Management for the Healthcare industry," says Mark Rosson, Executive VP Sales & Marketing, O'Neil Digital Solutions. "He is uniquely positioned to amplify ONEsuite©, O'Neil Digital Solution's innovative, data-driven client engagement platform."

About O'Neil Digital Solutions

O'Neil Digital Solutions, a division of William O'Neil Companies, has been a recognized leader in technology-driven, marketing communication services for nearly five decades. Forward-thinking, resourceful, and nimble, O'Neil Digital Solutions specializes in Customer Communication Management (CCM) and provides solutions for Customer Experience Management (CXM) for the Healthcare, Insurance, and Financial Services industries. Its innovative CCM/CX plaftorm, ONEsuite©, supports every stakeholder throughout the client's enterprise. ONEscore© is a data analytics engine that enables clients to accurately study recipient behavior in real time and properly segment their customers using 360° live personas.

For more information, visit www.oneildigitalsolutions.com, call 1-310-448-6400, or email sales@oneildigitalsolutions.com.

O'Neil Digital Solutions Media Contact:

Mark Nead

440-785-1570

336666@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eric-ramsey-national-account-sales-executive-in-managed-healthcare-solutions-joins-healthcare-ccm--cx-leader-oneil-digital-solutions-301549976.html

SOURCE O'Neil Digital Solutions

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.