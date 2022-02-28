LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading healthcare marketing agency, Influx Marketing, announced today that it has appointed Erica Crawford as its new President. The first to fill this position for Influx, Crawford will dedicate her time to overseeing the agency's industry and KOL relations, as well as developing strategic partnerships.
"I am excited to step into this new role and help guide Influx in its ongoing mission to elevate the standard of digital marketing services for private aesthetic practices," said Crawford. "I'm equally excited at the opportunity to positively impact and inspire other women leaders throughout the industry."
Influx CEO, Adam Daniells, welcomed Crawford to her new position, noting her experience in public relations and business development. "We are thrilled with what Erica brings to Influx as a leader. She has been an instrumental member of the Influx team, and we are confident that she will have an even bigger impact in this new capacity."
About Influx Marketing
Influx is a digital marketing agency focused on plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine. With a clientele that includes some of the top surgeons and medical spas in the nation, the company has built a name for its industry-leading web design and proven patient acquisition strategies. Influx also produces the popular aesthetics industry podcast The Technology of Beauty, hosted by Dr. Grant Stevens. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Park City, Utah with offices in Los Angeles and Tampa.
