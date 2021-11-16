ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Erica Dhawan will headline—Techknowledge 2022—an all-virtual conference hosted by the Association for Talent Development—on February 8, 2022.
Dhawan is an internationally recognized leading authority, speaker, and advisor on 21st century teamwork, collaboration, and innovation. Named by Thinkers50 as the "Oprah of Management Thinkers", she is the author of two books Get Big Things Done: The Power of Connectional Intelligence and Digital Body Language: How to Build Trust and Connection, No Matter the Distance.
The world of business is increasingly digital and work practices have changed at a blistering rate. Dhawan will share innovative strategies to unlock the collective power of teams, build a culture of trust across any distance, and create authentic engagement to ensure competitiveness.
TK 2022 will combine technology and best practices to provide talent development professionals with real-time learning that will help them navigate a new world of work. Top industry experts will help identify the tech tools and strategies needed for this new era of workplace learning and development. This all-virtual conference is designed to show practitioners that tech-first learning works, is highly relevant, and drives real business results.
The intersection of technology and employee learning and development has never been more critical. Getting tech strategy right is paramount in today's business environment where hybrid has become the norm. For the last two years, many talent development teams had to scramble to figure out how to shift to the virtual environment, and now it's time to get intentional. Technology is an enabler.
TK 2022 will take place virtually February 8-10. The early bird registration deadline ends November 19. For more information, visit https://techknowledge.td.org/. Follow the conference action on Twitter at #ATDTK.
