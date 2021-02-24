NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ericom Software, a leader in cloud cybersecurity solutions for secure web and application access, today announced the formation of its Industry Advisory Board (IAB) and welcomed a group of leading business executives to advise and collaborate with Ericom's management team on various growth initiatives, business development activities, and corporate strategy.
Zero Trust security has become the strategic cybersecurity approach CISOs and CIOs are adopting to protect the digital transformation projects underpinning the growth of their organizations, making the timing right to bring together a talented group of leaders with start-up, industry, and security practitioner experience to support Ericom's continued market momentum. Demand for Ericom's security solutions, like Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), has accelerated as cybersecurity investments shift toward innovative, cloud-delivered Zero Trust security controls designed to protect the distributed work environments that have become the norm as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Chase Cunningham, Ericom's Chief Strategy Officer and former Forrester Analyst focused on Zero Trust security, will chair Ericom's Industry Advisory Board. Regarding the formation of the Ericom IAB, Chase commented "We are excited and honored to be able to work with this experienced and diverse group of professionals who believe in Ericom's Zero Trust security mission. The group's mandate will be to support Ericom's solution development and global go-to-market efforts as the company continues to quickly scale."
The Ericom Industry Advisory Committee members include:
Ramy Houssaini, Chief Cyber & Technology Risk Officer & Group Privacy Officer, BNP Paribas -
Ramy has two decades of global experience helping highly regulated organizations optimize their security engineering operations and transform their overall approaches to Cybersecurity & Technology Risk Management to adjust to a borderless (cloud and data driven) operating model in a collaborative and sustainable way. His technical and leadership expertise in the development and management of teams has driven the execution of numerous transformation cybersecurity programs. In 2017, Ramy joined BNP Paribas as its Chief Cyber & Technology Risk Officer with responsibility for all aspects of cyber, technology and operational resilience risks. In 2018, he was also appointed to the Group's Global Data Protection Officer.
Becca Chambers, Vice President of Global Corporate Communications, Ivanti –
Becca is an award-winning corporate communications and brand strategist with more than a decade focused on the cybersecurity space, most recently transforming four brands in the Zero Trust security space. Known for creating strategic and innovative programs that build brand clout, Becca has been tapped by both large and small security companies over the past decade for her expertise. She currently advises multiple security startups, is a contributor to Forbes, and together with Steven Hua (see below) has won 7 MUSE brand awards for their work on zero trust security brands Idaptive (acquired by CyberArk) and MobileIron (acquired by Ivanti).
Steven Hua, Vice President of Global Digital Demand Generation, Medallia –
Steven is an accomplished marketing executive with deep cybersecurity experience and a proven track record of building high-performing GTM teams and driving successful M&A outcomes. Steven excels at digital demand generation and account-based marketing strategies, with a focus on sales and marketing funnel alignment. He is experienced in building modern marketing infrastructure to track and measure marketing effectiveness and is an accomplished brand-builder and storyteller working alongside industry veteran Becca Chambers bringing brands to life. Steven advises a number of growth-stage startups in the B2B SaaS industry and is a contributor to Forbes.com.
Dr. Chase Cunningham, Chief Strategy Officer, Ericom Software –
As the creator of the Zero Trust eXtended framework and a cybersecurity expert with decades of operational experience in NSA, US Navy, FBI Cyber, and other government mission groups, Chase is responsible for Ericom's overall strategy and technology direction. Chase was previously VP and Principal Analyst at Forrester Research; Director of Threat Intelligence for Armor; Director of Cyber Analytics for Decisive Analytics; and Chief Cryptologic Technician, US Navy. He's author of the Cynja series and Cyber Warfare: Truth, Tactics, and Strategies.
"Chase has assembled an impressive team for our Industry Advisory Board and I'm looking forward to having the opportunity to engage and collaborate with this talented group of industry leaders," said David Canellos, CEO Ericom Software. "Their guidance and input on the direction of our strategic initiatives and technology innovation will help us as we continue our rapid growth."
Ericom Software provides Zero Trust cloud security solutions that keep organizations connected and productive, while protecting them from advanced cybersecurity threats. Leveraging a strategic combination of remote browser and application isolation technologies, as well as cloud-focused security solutions that are all delivered via the Ericom Global Cloud, a high availability multi-tenant cloud platform that makes adoption of Ericom's solutions simple and cost-effective. Ericom's security and connectivity solutions are used by thousands of businesses and millions of end users.
