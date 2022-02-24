Erie Insurance. (PRNewsFoto/Erie Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Erie Insurance)

Erie Insurance. (PRNewsFoto/Erie Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Erie Insurance)

 By Erie Indemnity Company

ERIE, Pa., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the full year and quarter ending December 31, 2021.  Net income was $297.9 million, or $5.69 per diluted share, in 2021, compared to $293.3 million, or $5.61 per diluted share, in 2020.  Net income was $55.0 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $62.8 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The uncertainty resulting from COVID-19 and subsequent resulting conditions continues to evolve and the ultimate impact and duration remain uncertain at this time.

4Q and Full Year 2021

(dollars in thousands)

4Q'21

4Q'20



2021

2020



Operating income

$        61,834

$        65,052



$      318,097

$      338,157



Investment income

12,328

14,071



67,332

32,867



Interest and other expense, net

4,335

913



9,025

2,509



Income before income taxes

69,827

78,210



376,404

368,515



Income tax expense

14,785

15,425



78,544

75,211



Net income

$        55,042

$        62,785



$      297,860

$      293,304







































2021 Full Year Highlights

Operating income before taxes decreased $20.1 million, or 5.9 percent, in 2021 compared to 2020.

  • Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $71.4 million, or 3.9 percent, in 2021 compared to 2020.
  • Management fee revenue allocated to administrative services decreased $1.2 million, or 2.0 percent, in 2021 compared to 2020.
  • Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
    • Commissions increased $57.2 million in 2021 compared to 2020 resulting from higher direct and affiliated assumed premiums written by the Exchange and higher agent incentive compensation.
    • Non-commission expense increased $31.3 million in 2021 compared to 2020. Underwriting and policy processing costs increased $4.5 million primarily due to increased personnel costs and underwriting report costs. Information technology costs increased $11.3 million primarily due to increased hardware and software costs and personnel costs. Administrative and other expenses increased $14.2 million primarily driven by increased professional fees and building and equipment depreciation. Personnel costs in all categories were impacted by higher medical costs compared to the prior year as the COVID-19 pandemic reduced elective procedures in 2020.
  • The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $638.5 million in 2021 and $609.4 million in 2020, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $67.3 million in 2021 compared to $32.9 million in 2020.  Net investment income was $62.2 million in 2021 compared to $29.8 million in 2020. Included in net investment income is $31.7 million of limited partnership earnings in 2021 compared to limited partnership losses of $0.6 million in 2020.  Net realized and unrealized gains on investments were $4.9 million in 2021 compared to $6.4 million in 2020. 

4Q 2021 Highlights

Operating income before taxes decreased $3.2 million, or 4.9 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $20.6 million, or 4.8 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Management fee revenue allocated to administrative services decreased $0.7 million, or 4.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
    • Commissions increased $18.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily driven by direct and affiliated assumed written premium growth.
    • Non-commission expense increased $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 driven by increases in underwriting and policy processing costs, administrative and other expenses, and customer service costs.
  • The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $165.4 million and $158.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $12.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $14.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.  Net investment income was $12.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $9.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.  Included in net investment income is $5.0 million of limited partnership earnings in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Webcast Information

Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on February 25, 2022.  Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

***

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein.  Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources.  Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.  Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.  Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

  • dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;
  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:
    • general business and economic conditions;
    • factors affecting insurance industry competition;
    • dependence upon the independent agency system; and
    • ability to maintain our reputation for customer service;
  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:
    • the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings;
    • factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio;
    • changes in government regulation of the insurance industry;
    • litigation and regulatory actions;
    • emergence of significant unexpected events, including pandemics;
    • emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and
    • severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;
  • costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;
  • ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;
  • ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;
  • difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;
  • ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;
  • outcome of pending and potential litigation;
  • factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and
  • our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date.  We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company

Statements of Operations

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Three months ended

December 31,



Twelve months ended

December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020





(Unaudited)









Operating revenue

















Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal

services



$        450,286



$        429,698



$     1,913,166



$     1,841,794

Management fee revenue - administrative services



14,301



14,969



58,286



59,463

Administrative services reimbursement revenue



165,350



158,206



638,483



609,435

Service agreement revenue



5,994



6,379



24,042



25,797

Total operating revenue



635,931



609,252



2,633,977



2,536,489



















Operating expenses

















Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services



408,747



385,994



1,677,397



1,588,897

Cost of operations - administrative services



165,350



158,206



638,483



609,435

Total operating expenses



574,097



544,200



2,315,880



2,198,332

Operating income



61,834



65,052



318,097



338,157



















Investment income

















Net investment income



12,572



9,400



62,177



29,753

Net realized and unrealized investment (losses) gains



(237)



4,757



4,946



6,392

Net impairment (losses) recoveries recognized in earnings



(7)



(86)



209



(3,278)

Total investment income



12,328



14,071



67,332



32,867



















Interest expense, net



1,050



723



4,132



731

Other expense



3,285



190



4,893



1,778

Income before income taxes



69,827



78,210



376,404



368,515

Income tax expense



14,785



15,425



78,544



75,211

Net income



$          55,042



$          62,785



$        297,860



$        293,304





































Earnings Per Share

















Net income per share

















Class A common stock – basic



$              1.18



$              1.35



$              6.40



$              6.30

Class A common stock – diluted



$              1.05



$              1.20



$              5.69



$              5.61

Class B common stock – basic and diluted



$               177



$               202



$               959



$               945



















Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic

















Class A common stock



46,189,068



49,189,001



46,188,806



46,188,659

Class B common stock



2,542



2,542



2,542



2,542



















Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted

















Class A common stock



52,305,628



52,315,670



52,307,302



52,313,360

Class B common stock



2,542



2,542



2,542



2,542



















Dividends declared per share

















Class A common stock



$            1.110



$            3.035



$            4.215



$            5.930

Class B common stock



$          166.50



$          455.25



$          632.25



$          889.50

 

Erie Indemnity Company

Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands)







December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$                   183,702



$                   161,240

Available-for-sale securities



38,396



17,697

Equity securities



0



19

Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net



479,123



494,637

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



56,206



52,561

Accrued investment income



6,303



6,146

Total current assets



763,730



732,300











Available-for-sale securities, net



907,689



910,539

Equity securities



87,743



94,071

Fixed assets, net



374,802



265,341

Agent loans, net



58,683



62,449

Deferred income taxes, net



145



12,341

Other assets



49,265



40,081

Total assets



$                2,242,057



$                2,117,122











Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Commissions payable



$                   270,746



$                   262,338

Agent bonuses



120,437



110,158

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



138,317



150,706

Dividends payable



51,693



48,200

Contract liability



34,935



36,917

Deferred executive compensation



12,637



17,319

Current portion of long-term borrowings



2,098



2,031

Total current liabilities



630,863



627,669











Defined benefit pension plan



130,383



164,346

Long-term borrowings



91,734



93,833

Contract liability



17,686



18,878

Deferred executive compensation



14,571



14,904

Other long-term liabilities



14,342



9,444

Total liabilities



899,579



929,074











Shareholders' equity



1,342,478



1,188,048

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$                2,242,057



$                2,117,122

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erie-indemnity-reports-full-year-and-fourth-quarter-2021-results-301488878.html

SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.