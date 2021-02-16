WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCI USA is pleased to announce that Erin M. Fuller, FASAE, CAE, MPA, President, Association Solutions, MCI USA, has been appointed Chair of the 2021 Board of The AMC Institute (AMCI), a non-profit trade organization focused on advancing professionalism and high industry standards for association management companies.
Fuller leads MCI USA's team of more than 150 nonprofit management professionals who serve more than 50 association client partners. Fuller and her team deliver expert guidance to high-profile national and international nonprofits on topics including governance redesign, non-dues revenue development, and comprehensive marketing, branding, and communication plans.
"MCI USA is long-time member of AMCI, and we are proud to be one of the small number of charter accredited firms. We rely on its professional resources as well as access to an incredibly collegial community. I'm honored to serve as Chair of AMCI and work with the Board and staff to provide new value to our member organizations," said Fuller. "2021 is a year of continued change for our industry. The pandemic has forced many associations to reexamine their business model, staff skillset, and existing resources. This is an important time to showcase all that AMCs can deliver, as we continue to propel growth and offer stability to the associations we serve."
Fuller has served on the AMC Institute board since 2016 and has served on committees as well as a speaker at a number of Institute education sessions. Fuller also has served on the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) Foundation board of directors, and was named an ASAE Fellow in 2011.She is adjunct faculty and an associate professor within her alma mater, American University's School of Public Affairs, where she teaches a graduate class "Nonprofit Management in Times of Crisis."
The AMC Institute represents over 180 association management companies that collectively provide full-service management to over 1,800 associations and provide project support to 900 additional associations. The total budget for associations managed by AMC Institute members is more than $1.5 billion annually and the associations represent 2.8 million members. AMCI provides expert support and resources to drive new business to members, champions accreditation to promote industry best practices, and creates educational and networking opportunities for AMCs to engage and learn from each other.
ABOUT MCI
MCI is a global engagement and marketing agency. We design human-centric solutions that unleash the power of people to deliver innovation and growth for our clients. Our offering includes live & virtual events, strategic & digital communications, consulting & community solutions. We help brands, companies, associations and not-for-profits solve their challenges, bringing their people together to shape their tomorrow. MCI is an independently owned company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with a global presence in 60 offices across 31 countries. http://www.mci-group.com
MCI's US headquarters is in the Washington, DC area with offices in New York, Baltimore, Dallas, and Chicago. http://www.mci-group.com/usa
Media Contact
Andy Schwarz, MCI USA, +1 703.506.3260, andy.schwarz@mci-group.com
SOURCE MCI USA