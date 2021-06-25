WASHINGTON, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Navy Memorial is proud to welcome Erin Harroun as the new Vice President of Programs and Engagement. With In this new position, Erin will take the lead on all engagement programs going forward, including working with Navy leadership, from educational exhibits and online content, to finding new opportunities and exciting was to execute the Memorial's mission. She will also be responsible for spearheading unique initiatives designed to expand the Memorial's outreach capabilities and increase awareness of the Memorial's programing and educational offerings . Erin brings a wealth of experience from numerous high-level positions, including leading sales at the International Spy Museum and National Law Enforcement Museum.
A long time Virginia native, Erin graduated received a Bachelors degree's in marketing management from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. After graduating, she immediately began a longstanding career with Marriott International, working for the company for over 10 years, culminating in her promotion to Global Account Manager in association sales. Her proven track record continues as she pivoted form the hospitality industry into museum sales management. Since then, her achievements have only grown with her expertise in strategy development and business consulting, and she has continued to lead her numerous organizations to organizational and fiscal success.
"We are overjoyed to have someone like Erin join our team," said Admiral Frank Thorp, President and CEO of the Navy Memorial. "Her proven track record as a sales and engagement leader is exactly what the Memorial needs to further its mission to honor, recognize and celebrate the men and women of the sea services. We look forward to the energy, expertise and perspective that she will bring to the Team seeing her work flourish in her new position."
The US Navy Memorial is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to Honor, Recognize and Celebrate the men and women of the Sea Services, past, present and future, and to Inform the public about their service." For more information about the Memorial and its mission, please visit our website at http://www.navymemorial.org.
