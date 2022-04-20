Following the acquisition of Coretex, AK joined EROAD as Chief Innovation Officer, leading technology, engineering, and growth strategy
PORTLAND, Ore., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EROAD, a leading global transportation technology services company, today announced the appointment of Akinyemi Koyi (AK) to President of North America. In this role, AK will accelerate EROAD's footprint throughout the United States and Canada, driving product innovation and adoption.
Following EROAD's acquisition of Coretex in 2021, AK joined the team as Chief Innovation Officer, where he quickly positioned technological and engineering advancements as key drivers of the company's growth strategy. With 20+ years experience in technology and innovation, AK previously served as Chief Operating Officer at Coretex, where he oversaw the company's North American operations and product strategy.
"With an innate passion for innovation, I am excited for the opportunity to drive EROAD's growth in North America and continue to serve the people that matter most - our team, our customers, and drivers," said AK, President of North America, EROAD. "The future of transportation is being disrupted by massive connectivity, automation, and augmentation challenges and opportunities. With that, EROAD strives to push our technology even further as we assist customers through these disruptions and help them seize the opportunities presented by AI and machine learning in improving safety and optimizing performance."
In addition to leading the North American team, AK will continue to serve in a dual role as EROAD's Chief Innovation Officer, where he will drive EROAD's product roadmap.
"A new fiscal year brings the opportunity for growth, and we've taken this time to reflect and dive further into unique opportunities and challenges in the North American market," said Mark Heine, CEO of EROAD. "We know that AK fits this role and these needs flawlessly and will continue to keep innovation at the forefront of everything we do at EROAD."
In addition to the appointment of AK, EROAD has recently expanded its marketing team with the appointment of James Neal as Vice President of Strategic Marketing for North America. With 16+ years of go-to-market experience, Neal will drive EROAD's product positioning, branding, and overarching marketing strategy.
