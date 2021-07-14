PORTLAND, Ore. and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EROAD (NZX/ASX: ERD) announced that it has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire 100% of Coretex Limited ("Coretex"), a provider of vertically specialized enterprise-grade telematics solutions in North America, Australia and New Zealand. This transformative move will help the company take a strong step toward reaching its goal of 250,000 units. Once the acquisition is complete, it will accelerate EROAD's key growth metrics by two years in North America and Australia and position the combined business as a bigger player in the global telematics market.
The acquisition's total offer consideration is NZ$157.7 million in upfront consideration and NZ$30.6 million in contingent consideration (payable in FY23 subject to Coretex achieving certain performance milestones). The acquisition is expected to complete in H2 FY22, and it is subject to EROAD shareholder and New Zealand Commerce Commission approval and New Zealand Overseas Investment Office consent.
"We have always stated that acquisition would be part of our growth strategy to reach our medium- and long-term goals. We have been clear we would seek complementary and proven technology to augment our product range. To accelerate growth, any acquisition target needed to deliver increased capability, improved customer experiences and access to additional market verticals. In Coretex we have found a highly complementary partner which allows us to satisfy these criteria" says Steven Newman, CEO of EROAD.
"The combined organization will have the expertise and scale to deliver products the market is demanding faster than each working alone," said Selwyn Pellett, CEO of Coretex. "Once we understood each other's strengths, the fit was undeniable."
Once complete, the combined organization will strengthen its position in North America as a significant supplier of in-vehicle fleet management, dashcams and trailer telematics. EROAD will also accelerate its challenger position in Australia, adding key capabilities and customers in civil construction through enterprise fleets. Globally, and as part of a transformative move, the deal will deliver 64,177 additional connected units in North America, Australia and New Zealand and a combined revenue of NZD$138.2m once approved.
"Coretex excels in thinking through the needs of the customers within the frame of the supply chain. Whether it is temperature control, service verification, contamination detection, location, or fuel performance, Coretex takes an end-to-end approach by industry vertical" Newman says. "Balance this against integration of their next generation hardware into EROAD's broad regulatory product suite and it creates an advanced market fit."
EROAD is taking purposeful steps to capture more of the global vehicle telematics market – estimated to reach a value of US$109.0 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.8 during 2021-2026. The joint expertise of Coretex and EROAD will put the combined organization at the forefront of the industry's digital transformation.
Upon completion, Selwyn Pellett will join the EROAD Board as an Executive Director and as an advisor to Steven Newman, EROAD's CEO, to support the successful integration of the two businesses.
About EROAD
EROAD believes every community deserves safer roads that can be sustainably funded. We develop technology solutions that help commercial fleets stay in compliance, improve safety and reduce the risk and operational costs of driving. We create applications that improve visibility into operations, reduce paperwork and help businesses operate efficiently and profitably. And we provide aggregated and anonymized data and analytics to government agencies, universities and others who fund, maintain, and develop our road infrastructure. EROAD (ERD) is dual-listed on the ASX and NZX, and employs more than 300 staff located across New Zealand, Australia, and North America. To learn more about EROAD, visit https://www.eroad.com.
About Coretex
Coretex delivers compliance and fleet management solutions to more than 60,000 connected vehicles in the construction, mixed fleet and waste and recycling industries. Coretex's cloud-based visualization software helps customers worldwide turn rich data into automated business intelligence to enhance safety, reduce waste and improve productivity. Coretex has customers all over the globe. Our business is run from offices in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Our cloud-based software platform and in-vehicle sensor technology has been proven over 16 years in the most demanding sectors possible: construction, refrigerated transport and waste.
