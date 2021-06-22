SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Good.Lab, an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data company today announced it will merge operations with Vermont-based sustainability consultancy, Pine Table Partners and move forward as Good.Lab. Pine Table Partners' Founder, Ted Grozier has been appointed as Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) and Principal in the combined business. The newly created role will manage customer engagements and drive internal sustainability targets through the company's next phase of growth.
Grozier brings more than 20 years of extensive experience leading cross-functional teams that turn environmental innovation into business success. He has worked with General Electric, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, leading global chemical companies, CPG firms, logistics providers, and utilities — as well as a range of small- and mid-size companies getting started on their ESG journeys.
Founded in 2020, Good.Lab provides its clients with ESG strategy and data services that make sustainability a source of competitive advantage. With ESG maturing from a functional requirement to a commercial imperative, leading companies are embracing it in part to satisfy investor demand with accurate data measurement and reporting, and more so to realize the benefits of embedding sustainability into operations and strategy. With 90% of the S&P 500 having published ESG reports in 2019, up from 20% in 2011, according to the Governance & Accountability Institute, Good.Lab is positioned to help companies streamline data delivery and fill resource gaps with experienced leadership, strategic support, and concierge data services.
Good.Lab CEO underscores opportunity to deliver more client value
"Ted has been a trusted advisor to me since the founding stage of Good.Lab and I quickly realized that we share a common vision of how ESG data will be evolving in the years ahead, making this a great partnership," stated Andries Verschelden, CEO and Co-founder of Good.Lab. "Ted's extensive experience gives our clients access to best-in-class sustainability talent, resources, and capabilities to create enterprise-wide ESG policies and frameworks."
Good.Lab expands management team with Chief Sustainability Officer
As CSO, Grozier will have an important hand in guiding direction within Good.Lab to ensure the technology startup meets its own commitments to purpose across ESG criteria. As Principal, Grozier will consult on client engagements as a Fractional CSO, implementing sustainability strategies and solutions to collect, deliver, and improve ESG data without the requirement of bringing on full-time headcount. Grozier shared, "It's an exciting time to join Good.Lab as more companies are going beyond basic ESG reporting today. Now, they're looking to implement data-backed solutions to set sustainability goals with tangible value for all stakeholders."
For more information, visit getgoodlab.com.
About Good.Lab
Good.Lab was started to create a more equitable and sustainable economy by unleashing the power of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) data. As companies are increasingly evaluated on a long-term commitment to delivering positive outcomes in their communities, on the environment, to their workers, customers and shareholders, sustainability has become a competitive advantage. We provide strategy, consulting and data solutions that help companies supercharge sustainable impact by making their ESG data actionable and smart. We transform our clients' ESG data reporting engine to deliver actionable insights to management, reliable data to investors, and transparent data to customers. We are a 1% for the Planet member, as well as a pending B-Corporation.
About Ted Grozier
Ted Grozier is a strategy consultant and project manager with extensive experience, including at GreenOrder, the pioneering consulting firm Fortune called the "go-to guys for green business." He has worked with General Electric, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, leading global chemical companies, CPG firms, logistics providers, and utilities — as well as a range of small- and mid-size companies. Ted also served as Flagship Manager for EIT Climate-KIC, the EU's largest climate innovation initiative, and most recently as founder of Pine Table Partners. Ted is a Harvard engineer with an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.
Media Contact
Mia Farber, Good.Lab, +1 (412) 414-7500, Mia.Farber@getgoodlab.com
SOURCE Good.Lab