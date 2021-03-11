AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ESO, the leading data and software company serving emergency medical services (EMS), fire departments, hospitals and state EMS/Trauma offices, today announced it is partnering with the Virginia EMS System for a multi-year engagement to create a broad pre-hospital to hospital to post-hospital data ecosystem. As part of the engagement, ESO will build and deliver a statewide EMS data repository and statewide trauma registry for the collection and analysis of data to reveal key insights and trends. Additionally, ESO will work closely with EMS agencies, fire departments and hospitals across the state to provide software, services and training in support of Virginia's vision to be the healthiest state in the nation.
"The Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is excited to collaborate with Virginia's Regional EMS Councils and ESO to offer this new software that will assist with the collection of statewide EMS data," said Gary Brown, Director, Virginia Office of EMS. "We look forward to providing support and customer service to Virginia's EMS agencies during this transition."
The Virginia EMS system and ESO will roll out a broad array of software and services, including cloud-based data capture and reporting software, bidirectional data sharing between EMS and hospitals, and trauma registry software. The system will be live and fully functional for all state agencies by July 1.
Benefits for Virginia's EMS agencies, fire departments and hospitals include:
- State of the art, web-based electronic patient care reporting (ePCR) system for easy access to quickly input data.
- Detailed analytics to provide insights around injuries, performance and patient outcomes to drive improvement.
- Full compliance and integration with NEMSIS 3.4 for easy and automatic reporting of data at both the state and national level.
- Integration with third-party ePCR systems to ensure continuity of data collection and reporting.
- Expertise, training and consultation to ensure opportunity for success for the state and all agencies.
- Comprehensive, evidence-based emergency medical system to help reduce death and disability.
- Real-time insights and data sharing to improve patient outcomes.
- World-class research and insights to drive clinical change.
"Virginia is a strong leader when it comes to the use of data and analytics to drive improvements across the entire health and public safety continuum," said Dr. Brent Myers, Chief Medical Officer for ESO. "We're excited to partner with the Virginia EMS system over the coming months and years to create a modern, dynamic and evolving platform that will drive improvements in health and public safety from the time of a 911 call to the time a patient leaves the hospital."
About ESO
ESO (ESO Solutions, Inc.) is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company continues to pioneer innovative, user-friendly software to meet the changing needs of today's EMS agencies, fire departments, hospitals, and state EMS offices. ESO currently serves thousands of customers throughout North America with a broad software portfolio, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR), the next generation ePCR; ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; ESO Fire RMS, the modern fire Record Management System; ESO Patient Registry (trauma, burn and stroke registry software); and ESO State Repository. ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit http://www.eso.com.
Media Contact
Andy Prince, ESO, 5122894728, andy.prince@eso.com
SOURCE ESO