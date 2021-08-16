Esports Games, the popular free-to-play app from Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), reached 100,000 downloads with a July surge. Launched in May on the Google Play and Apple App stores in the US, UK and Canada, Esports Games enables users to make real-time predictions on events in League of Legends, Dota 2, Counterstrike: GO, World of Warcraft, Rocket League, Call of Duty, Valorant, and Overwatch.