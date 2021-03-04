DURHAM, N.C., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esquire Advertising – an Inc. 500 adtech company specializing in hyper-targeted marketing solutions – and national furniture buying group Furniture First today announced their partnership to bring group members the latest insights and market knowledge for improved store performance.
The partnership will provide insights for Furniture First's 235 furniture and mattress retail members across the nation and share applicable steps for retailers to capitalize on real-time market trends. The partnership will include regular seminars, and up-to-date market analysis covering the groups' 527 retail locations, as well as offer access to advanced tools proven to dramatically increase retailers' return on advertising spend.
Furniture and mattress retailers interested in taking advantage of these exclusive opportunities and other group benefits are invited to learn more about the market-exclusive buying group by visiting: http://www.JoinFurnitureFirst.com.
"We are excited about our partnership with Furniture First and look forward to sharing our proprietary digital advertising capabilities to drive new consumers to members' stores," said Esquire Advertising Founder and CEO Eric Grindley. "With many markets rebounding from last year's pandemic, our partnership will give members both the knowledge and tools they need to successfully understand consumer behaviors and tap into the industry's growing consumer enthusiasm."
"Furniture First is pleased to welcome Esquire Advertising in working with our growing group of furniture and mattress retail dealers," added Lark Shirley-Stevens, Executive Director of Marketing and Membership for Furniture First.
"We work hard to find effective, advanced marketing solutions for our members. The ability to tie in-store sales to the campaigns implemented by Esquire Advertising made it easy to say 'yes' to this partnership. We believe that this partnership with Esquire Advertising will give our members a competitive edge in the changing digital landscape."
About Esquire Advertising
Founded in 2012, Esquire Advertising is an Ad Tech company with a full-service in-house advertising and marketing agency pushing the limits of advertising performance. The company uses its own unique combination of marketing strategies and proprietary technologies to pinpoint in-market consumers using mobile and internet connected device matching technology. The company was recognized in 2020's Inc. 500 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies, ranking as no. 6 in marketing/advertising and no. 56 in the United States.
About Furniture First
Furniture First is a cooperative national home furnishings and mattress buying group serving full line independent retailers with sales over $2 million. Collectively, the group sells $3 billion at retail with their approved merchandise programs in the 527 member storefronts. Furniture First occupies showrooms in Las Vegas (B530) and High Point (IHFC G-770) where they display products from several of the group's approved vendors. For more information on Furniture First Membership, visit http://www.JoinFurnitureFirst.com or call 800-411-3477.
Matthew Carswell, Esquire Advertising, (954) 379-2115, Matthew@Redbanyan.com
Lark Shirley-Stevens, Furniture First, (800) 411-3477, Matthew@Redbanyan.com
