NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT TUESDAY... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in New Jersey...Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Northwestern Burlington, Somerset, Sussex, Warren, and Western Monmouth. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery. * Until 5 AM EDT Tuesday. * Most of the heavy rain has tapered off, but many areas picked up between 2 and 4 inches of rain, with a stripe of 6 to 10 inches of rain along the Interstate 95 corridor between Philadelphia and Trenton from this afternoon through this evening. Any additional rain through the overnight hours could result in more flash flooding. * Heavy rain in a short period of time may cause streams and creeks to rise quickly out of their banks. There is also the potential for flash flooding across more urbanized areas and those areas with poor drainage. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means there is a potential for rapid-onset flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for Flash Flood Warnings. &&