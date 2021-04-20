BUCHAREST, Romania, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evalueserve, a leading global analytics partner to Fortune 1000 firms, today announced the opening of its latest office in Bucharest, Romania. With this being Evalueserve's second office located in Romania, the company continues to focus on designing and delivering cutting-edge solutions to clients in Europe. Bucharest's rich pool of skilled professionals will add to Evalueserve's talent base and augment the current teams – not just in Romania, but globally.
Nand Gangwani, Evalueserve's COO and CFO, says, "This move further strengthens Evalueserve's strategic positioning in European markets. Expanding our presence in the EU is integral to our strategy as we deepen client relationships and witness a growth surge in the region. By growing our team in Bucharest, we are looking to spur innovation and provide several exciting job opportunities to the talent in this region".
The Bucharest office is envisioned to be a center of excellence for Evalueserve's risk practice. Additionally, it will provide insights and intelligence solutions to financial services, professional services, and other industry verticals.
Dorin Badea, Country Head (Romania), says, "The work delivered by our teams has been excellent, and we are very excited to expand our presence in Romania. Given the high level of expertise in this market that complements our teams from offices around the world, we aim to become one of the best places in Romania to work at while also helping advance the regional economy".
