Participating in The Baldwins’ ceremonial groundbreaking on October 1, were (left to right): Marlene Rotering, Edgewood Senior Solutions Group President and CEO; Maria Byrne, The Baldwin Sales and Marketing Director, Meghan Bourgoine, The Baldwin Sales Counselor; Jane Sullivan, Edgewood Senior Solutions Group Chief Financial Officer; Bob Coppola, Edgewood Senior Solutions Group Project Manager; and Michael Gould, The Baldwin Marketing Coordinator. The community is planning to open in summer 2023