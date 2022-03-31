The Grapevine, Texas-based company will be showcasing the customizable mobile structures, Eurodomes, design services and décor it provides for trade shows, brand activations and corporate events.
GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Event Architecture, a provider of modular architectural structures and mobile activation solutions for live events, will exhibit at two important industry events this April. The company will first attend the B2B Marketing Expo, the largest co-located event showcasing solutions for marketing, sales, advertising and digital marketing professionals. Later in April, the company will exhibit at the Experiential Marketing Summit (EMS), the world's largest conference on experiential marketing.
According to Tim Bookout, Vice President of Event Architecture, "We're excited to exhibit at B2B Marketing Expo and connect with marketing executives looking for new ideas to generate business. At the same time, EMS will provide the opportunity to meet brand experience experts looking to do the same. Both shows will allow attendees to assess our companies' capabilities and others, as they seek unique solutions to help their companies stand out."
Event Architecture has worked with many innovative brands over the years, providing design services, structures and décor for trade shows, brand activations and corporate events both indoors and outdoors. Bookout and his team will be on hand at both conferences to share insight on the unique solutions Event Architecture has created for brands like Google, Netflix, Nike, HBO, Pepsi, Cisco and others.
"We offer a variety of ways to make an activation new and different, including the unique product lines we exclusively represent and strategies we deploy to efficiently meet the maximum number of prospects face-to-face. Event Architecture also provides the flexibility clients and agencies need—with sales, rental and lease options—and can produce turnkey activations or just shells of structures, which clients can brand and adapt in their own way," Bookout says.
Marketing and branding professionals planning to attend the B2B Marketing Expo can visit Event Architecture at Booth #830, while attendees of EMS 2022 can find the company at Booth #408.
ABOUT EVENT ARCHITECTURE:
Event Architecture provides portable, modular architectural structures and Eurodomes that are perfect for indoor or outdoor events, trade shows, festivals, pop-up retail and an endless array of brand activations. Our portable solutions are fully brandable, and they come in sizes to meet any need. Event Architecture is committed to both service and unsurpassed product excellence. Find out more at Event-Architecture.com.
