Hosted by Smart Grid Forums and with 20+ utility case-studies, 3 technology innovation panels, a series of intimate roundtable discussions, a solution zone displaying state-of-the-art IEC 61850-enabled products and services, as well as a networking evening reception open to all participants - this year's event promises the perfect balance of intelligence gathering, technology scouting, and partnership forming, in a highly productive, focused and enjoyable setting.
CARDIFF, Wales, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The programme and speaker line-up for the 9th annual IEC 61850 Week 2022, hosted by Smart Grid Forums, has been released, and indicates that 'virtualisation' will be at the heart of discussions this year, providing the digital substation community with a proven and practical roadmap for migrating IEC 61850-enabled digital substations to low-cost high-functionality virtualised architectures.
The week begins with a hands-on workshop on System Specification delivered by Christoph Brunner, President of it4power and Convenor of TC57 WG10. The main 3-day conference provides case-study insights into how virtualisation is being leveraged by utilities worldwide to drive more cost-efficient system design, implementation, operation and maintenance. The event concludes with a deep-dive into the potential of Digital Twin technology and standardisation to extend IEC 61850 simulation and support the cybersecure testing and maintenance of next generation digital substations.
This end-user driven forum provides IEC 61850 professionals worldwide with the opportunity to gather the latest implementation insights, network with the most active utility IEC 61850 leaders, and technology scout through the most focused and relevant display of IEC 61850 products and services.
PROGRAMME STRUCTURE:
MONDAY 17TH OCTOBER – SYSTEM SPECIFICATION WORKSHOP
The week begins with this hands-on practical workshop providing utilities and suppliers with a thorough understanding of the IEC 61850 specification process, to help improve collaboration, streamline the end-to-end specification process, reduce duplication of effort, and ensure absolute clarity of utility objectives whilst leveraging supplier expertise.
TUESDAY 18TH to THURSDAY 20TH OCTOBER – IMPLEMENTATION CASE-STUDY CONFERENCE & EXHIBITION
Going beyond pilot projects, this year's 3-day implementation focused conference provides an intensive programme of utility case-studies from around the world. Focused on advanced IEC 61850 architectures based on the process bus, we explore how you can leverage virtualisation to optimise the design, specification, installation, engineering, testing, operation and maintenance processes, and migrate substation cybersecurity to business as usual. Technical and operational issues will be discussed in the context of organisational goals, workforce development strategies, and the drive to reduce TOTEX in the years ahead.
FRIDAY 21ST OCTOBER – DIGITAL TWIN BRIEFING
The week wraps up with a deep-dive into the potential of Digital Twin as an extension of IEC 61850 simulation testing. This briefing provides a thorough explanation of the Digital Twin concept and standardisation, explores results from the application of the technology in the power grid environment, and provides an opportunity to gain hands-on experience with Digital Twin tools.
SPEAKERS INCLUDE:
- Christoph Brunner, President of it4power & Convenor - TC57 WG10
- Alex Apostolov, Editor-in-Chief - PacWorld
- Herb Falk, Managing Director - Outside the Box Consulting
- Martin Greenwood, Technologist Secondary Systems - TenneT
- Florian Soyez, Expert Secondary Systems – Elia
- Michael Eves, Senior Innovation Manager - SP Energy Networks
- Jennifer MacKenzie, Lead Design Engineer - SP Energy Networks
- Birkir Heimisson, Specialist in Digital and Smart-Grid Development – Landsnet
- Sander Jansen, Product Owner Virtual Substations - Alliander
- Bendic Ritt, Project Manager - Stromnetz Hamburg
- Réne Troost, Grid Strategist – Stedin
- Salim Bouramman, Expert Cyber Resilience and Cyber Range - E.ON
- Frans Campfens, Principal Consultant Energy Consulting – Qirion
- Rafael San Juan Moya, Digital Platforms and Innovation Team – Iberdrola
- Anna Carolina Tortora, Virtual Energy System Programme Director, Head of Digital Transformation and Innovation Strategy – National Grid ESO
- Antonio Trematerra, Head of Industrialization Grid Domain – Enel
- Dennis Murphy, Lead OT Security Engineer - National Grid USA
- Farzad Khalilpour, Lead of Fully Digital Substation Automation System - Southern California Edison
- Mehrdad Vahabi, Substation Automation Project Manager - Southern California Edison
- Renaud Renaud-Drouin, Automation Engineer - Hydro Quebec
- Pablo Humeres Flores, Head of Digital Supervision and Automation - CGT Eletrosul
- Chi-Shiang Cho, R&D Taiwain Power Research Institute - Taiwan Power Company
- Tuan Vu, Senior Digital Asset Strategies Engineer - Powerlink Queensland
- Alex Stefanov, Assistant Professor - TU Delft
TESTIMONIALS FROM PAST EDITIONS OF IEC 61850 WEEK:
"Extremely valuable to bring together relevant utilities and technology providers regarding IEC 61850 and to learn the current status quo with regards to top-down engineering and related activities." – Bas Mulder, Technologist OT – TenneT
"As usual high-quality presentations and relevant topics." – Anders Johnsson, Power system specialist – Vattenfall Eldistribution AB
"In my opinion this is the best industrial conference about smart grid and IEC 61850." – Andrea Bonetti, Senior Specialist – Megger Sweden AB
"Powerful smart forum to get fresh news from the market and exchange on IEC 61850 and related topics." – Christophe Camelis, Project Leader and IEC 61850 Expert – Hitachi Energy
"Great conference where you can learn from distinguished experts in IEC 61850 and how power utilities are leveraging and implementing the standard for in pilot projects and future substations." – Jun Verzosa, Senior Principal Consultant - Doble Engineering
