NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the first quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."

"During the first quarter of 2022, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 50-100 stores during 2022, we operated a nationwide network of 848 stores as of March 31, 2022."

"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability." concluded Mr. Kang.

Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The first quarter results, are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results 

Total sales for the first quarter of 2022 were $64.8 million,  a decrease of 8.5% from $70.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to a 28.7% increase in our wholesale business and a 26.7% decrease in our retail business.

Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased by 26.7% to $34.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $47.6 million for the first quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in same-store sales. The Company had 848 retail stores as of March 31, 2022, compared with 921 retail stores as of March 31, 2021.

Sales for the Company's wholesale division increased by 28.7% to $29.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $23.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to increased sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan and the United States, and other European markets partially offset by decreased sales in the United Kingdom.

Total gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 decreased by 22.6% to $17.4 million, compared with $22.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. Total gross margin for the first quarter of 2022 decreased to 26.8% from 31.7% for the first quarter of 2021.

Gross profit for the retail business decreased by 34.8% to $11.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $17.9 million for the first quarter of 2021. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 33.4% compared to 37.6% for the first quarter of 2021.

Gross profit for the wholesale business increased by 25.2% to $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $4.6 million for the first quarter of 2021. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2022 decreased to 19.1% from 19.6% for the first quarter of 2021.

Selling expenses for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 12.0% to $13.7 million, or 21.1% of total sales, compared with $15.5 million, or 22.0% of total sales for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was attributable to the decreased salaries.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 10.9% to $7.0 million, or 10.8% of total sales, compared with $7.9 million, or 11.1% of total sales for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was attributable to the decreased salaries.

Loss from operations was $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2022,compared to $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Net loss attributable to the Company for the first quarter of 2022 was $5.1 million compared with $1.2 million for first quarter of 2021. Basic and diluted loss  per share were $0.34 for the first quarter of 2022 compared with $0.08 for the first quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2022, Ever-Glory had approximately $41.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $56.6 million as of December 31, 2021. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $42.3 million as of March 31, 2022, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $69.3 million as of March 31, 2022.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 13, 2022(8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on May 13, 2022). Listeners can access the conference call by dialing +1-888-394-8218 or + 1-323-701-0225 and using the access code 1720370. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at the Company's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com.

A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 13 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 20 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 1720370.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin", "idole" and "Jizhu".  Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

 

 

 

 EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)











March 31,

2022





December 31,

2021



ASSETS



























CURRENT ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents



$

41,717





$

56,573



Restricted cash





42,525







40,768



Trading securities





2,965







3,251



Accounts receivable, net





55,025







69,859



Inventories





65,013







63,841



Advances on inventory purchases





5,065







8,179



Value added tax receivable





1,296







1,693



Other receivables and prepaid expenses





6,732







6,345



Amounts due from related parties





1,308







220



Total Current Assets





221,646







250,729





















NON-CURRENT ASSETS

















Equity security investment





5,229







5,682



Intangible assets, net





4,770







4,794



Property and equipment, net





36,838







36,340



Operating lease right-of-use assets





52,751







50,077



Deferred tax assets





202







899



Other non-current assets





1,575







784



Total Non-Current Assets





101,365







98,576



TOTAL ASSETS



$

323,011





$

349,305





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



































CURRENT LIABILITIES

















Bank loans



$

69,300





$

68,992



Accounts payable





50,533







67,930



Accounts payable and other payables – related parties





1,474







1,332



Other payables and accrued liabilities





13,288







18,531



Value added and other taxes payable





-







999



Income tax payable





500







334



Current operating lease liabilities





44,287







41,633



Total Current Liabilities





179,382







199,751





















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

















Deferred tax liabilities





-







-



Non-current operating lease liabilities





8,628







8,596



TOTAL LIABILITIES





188,010







208,347





















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)



































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,814,354 and

    14,812,312 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December

     31, 2021, respectively)





15







15



Additional paid-in capital





3,665







3,660



Retained earnings





103,121







108,210



Statutory reserve





21,245







21,245



Treasury stock (at cost,162,080 and 147,334 shares at March 31,2022 and

    December 31, 2021, respectively)





(400)







(363)



Accumulated other comprehensive income





7,355







8,191





















Total equity





135,001







140,958



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



$

323,011





$

349,305



 

 

 

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)











Three Months Ended







March 31,

2022





March 31,

2021

















NET SALES



$

64,773





$

70,814





















COST OF SALES





47,401







48,379





















GROSS PROFIT





17,372







22,435





















OPERATING EXPENSES

















Selling expenses





13,686







15,548



General and administrative expenses





6,994







7,851



Total operating expenses





20,680







23,399





















LOSS FROM OPERATIONS





(3,308)







(964)





















OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME

















Interest income





186







224



Interest expense





(613)







(492)



Government subsidy





3







259



(Loss) gain from changes in fair values of investments





(762)







339



Other income





517







193



Total Other (Expense) Income, Net





(669)







523





















LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE





(3,977)







(441)





















INCOME TAX EXPENSE





(1,112)







(729)





















NET LOSS



$

(5,089)





$

(1,170)



Foreign currency translation loss





(836)







(1,352)





















COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



$

(5,925)





$

(2,522)



LOSS PER SHARE

















Basic and diluted



$

(0.34)





$

(0.08)



Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted





14,813,787







14,810,001



 

 

 

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED March 31, 2022 AND 2021 (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)















































Total

equity



















Common

Stock





Additional











Retained

Earnings





Accumulated

other





Amounts

due from





attributable to

stockholders





Non-













Shares





Amount





paid-in

capital





Treasury

Stock





Unrestricted





Statutory

reserve





Comprehensive

income





related

party





of the

Company





controlling

Interest





Total

equity



Balance at

   January 1, 2022





14,812,312





$

15





$

3,660





$

(363)





$

108,210





$

21,245





$

8,191





$

-





$

140,958





$

-





$

140,958





























































































Stock issued

   for compensation





2,042







-







5







-







-







-







-







-







5















5



Net  loss





-







-







-







-







(5,089)







-







-







-







(5,089)







-







(5,089)



Repurchase  

   of 14,746 shares

   of common stock





-







-







-







(37)















-







-







-







(37)







-







(37)



Foreign currency

   translation loss





















































(836)







-







(836)







-







(836)



Balance at March

   31, 2022





14,814,354





$

15





$

3,665





$

(400)





$

103,121





$

21,245





$

7,355





$

-





$

135,001





$

-





$

135,001















































































































Total

equity



















Common

Stock





Additional











Retained

Earnings





Accumulated

other





Amounts

due from





attributable to

stockholders





Non-













Shares





Amount





paid-in

capital





Treasury

Stock





Unrestricted





Statutory

reserve





Comprehensive

income





related

party





of the

Company





controlling

Interest





Total

equity



Balance at

   January 1, 2021





14,809,160





$

15





$

3,650





$

-





$

109,171





$

20,376





$

4,590





$

(3,353)





$

134,449





$

-





$

134,449





























































































Stock issued

   for compensation





1,500







-







5







-







-







-







-







-







5















5



Net income (loss)





-







-







-







-







(1,170)







-







-







-







(1,170)







-







(1,170)



Transfer to reserve





-







-







-







-







-







-







-







-







-















-



Payments received

   from related party

   under counter

   guarantee

   agreement





-







-







-







-







-







-







-







379







379







-







379



Repurchase  of

   147,334 shares

    of common stock





-







-







-







-















-







-







-







-







-







-



Foreign currency

   translation gain





















































(1,352)







-







(1,352)







-







(1,352)



Balance at

   December 31,

   2021





14,810,660





$

15





$

3,655





$

-





$

108,001





$

20,376





$

3,238





$

(2,974)





$

132,311





$

-





$

132,311



 

 

 

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)











Three Months Ended







March 31,

2022





March 31,

2021



CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net less



$

(5,089)







(1,170)



Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization





2,147







1,377



Loss from sale of property and equipment





52







102



Loss on deconsolidation of a subsidiary





-







-



Provision of (recovering from) bad debt allowance





298







(196)



Provision for obsolete inventories





3,759







3,583



Changes in fair value of trading securities





(283)







(262)



Changes in fair value of investment





479







28



Deferred income tax





701







17



Stock-based compensation





5







5



Changes in operating assets and liabilities

















Accounts receivable





14,815







6,509



Inventories





(4,680)







6,805



Value added tax receivable





405







52



Other receivables and prepaid expenses





(278)







(367)



Advances on inventory purchases





3,150







2,544



Amounts due from related parties





(1,089)







(71)



Accounts payable





(16,838)







(14,690)



Accounts payable and other payables- related parties





226







(769)



Other payables and accrued liabilities





(6,252)







(3,221)



Value added and other taxes payable





(1,067)







(220)



Income tax payable





165







(358)



Net cash (used in) operating activities





(9,374)







(302)





















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















Purchases of property and equipment





(2,507)







(1,378)



Net purchase (proceeds from) of trading securities





569







(983)



Investment payment





(788)







-



Net cash used in investing activities





(2,726)







(2,361)





















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Proceeds from bank loans





12,600







12,336



Repayment of bank loans





(12,600)







(6,168)



Repurchase of common stock





(37)







-



Net collection of amounts due from related party (equity)





-







148



Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities





(37)







6,316





















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH





(962)







(1,660)





















NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND

   RESTRICTED CASH





(13,099)







1,993





















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING

   OF PERIOD





97,341







121,723





















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF

   PERIOD



$

84,242





$

123,716





















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within their

   consolidated balance sheets:



































Cash and Cash Equivalents





41,717







78,056



Restricted cash





42,525







45,660







$

84,242





$

123,716





















Cash paid during the period for:

















Interest



$

613





$

492



Income taxes



$

1,112





$

729



 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ever-glory-reports-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-301546830.html

SOURCE Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.