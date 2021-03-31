NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the fourth quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."
"During the fourth quarter of 2020, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 54 stores during 2020, we operated a nationwide network of 936 stores as of December 31, 2020."
"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability." concluded Mr. Kang.
Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The fourth quarter results, are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."
Full year 2020 Financial Results
Total sales for the full year of 2020 were $267.4 million, a decrease of 30.2% from $383.1 million in the full year of 2019. This decrease was primarily driven by a 39.9% decrease in our wholesale business and a 20.1% decrease in retail business.
Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased by 20.1% to $150.1 million for the full year of 2020, compared with $187.9 million for the full year of 2019. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in same store sales. The Company had 936 retail stores as of December 31, 2020, compared with 1,101 retail stores as of December 31, 2019.
Sales for the Company's wholesale division decreased by 39.9% to $117.2 million for the full year of 2020, compared with $195.2 million for the full year of 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, Europe-Other, Japan, United States and United Kingdom.
Total gross profit for the full year of 2020 decreased by 23.2% to $91.2 million, compared with $118.8 million for the full year of 2019. Total gross margin increased to 34.1% from 31.0% for the full year of 2019.
Gross profit for the retail business decreased by 22.1% to $61.5 million for the full year of 2020, compared with $78.9 million for the full year of 2019. Gross margin was 40.9%, compared to 42.0% for the full year of 2019.
Gross profit for the wholesale business decreased by 25.4% to $29.7 million for the full year of 2020, compared with $39.9 million for the full year of 2019. Gross margin increased to 25.4% from 20.4% for the full year of 2019.
Selling expenses for the full year of 2020 decreased by 30.3% to $56.0 million, or 20.9% of total sales, compared with $80.2 million, or 20.9% of total sales for the full year of 2019. The decrease was attributable to lower retail sales.
General and administrative expenses for the full year of 2020 decreased by 11.2% to $31.2 million, or 11.7% of total sales, compared with $35.1 million, or 9.2% of total sales for the full year of 2019. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decline in number of stores.
Income from operations for the full year of 2020 increased by 19.5% to $4.1 million compared with $3.5 million for the full year of 2019.
Net income attributable to the Company for the full year of 2020 was $3.3 million compared with $1.3 million for the full year of 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.22 for the full year of 2020 compared with $0.09 for the full year of 2019.
Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2020, Ever-Glory had approximately $81.9 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $48.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $59.3 million as of December 31, 2020, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $65.9 million as of December 31, 2020.
Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 31, 2020 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on March 31, 2020). Listeners can access the conference call by dialing +1-800-289-0438 or + 1-323-794-2423 and using the access code 3008303. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at the Company's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com.
A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 31 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 7 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 3008303.
About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.
Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin", "Sea To Sky" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019
2020
2019
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
81,865
$
48,551
Restricted cash
39,858
2,204
Trading securities
1,792
-
Accounts receivable, net
53,285
78,053
Inventories
53,893
67,355
Advances on inventory purchases
10,261
9,681
Value added tax receivable
1,244
2,495
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
5,479
5,293
Amounts due from related parties
567
123
Total Current Assets
248,244
213,755
NONCURRENT ASSETS
Equity security investment
3,932
-
Intangible assets, net
4,794
4,729
Property and equipment, net
32,164
28,812
Operating lease right-of-use assets
41,690
53,379
Deferred tax assets
902
996
Total Non-Current Assets
83,482
87,916
TOTAL ASSETS
$
331,726
$
301,671
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Bank loans
$
65,919
$
29,931
Accounts payable
67,762
72,418
Accounts payable and other payables – related parties
3,764
4,811
Other payables and accrued liabilities
16,073
19,137
Value added and other taxes payable
909
1,657
Income tax payable
1,062
1,142
Current operating lease liabilities
33,481
44,888
Total Current Liabilities
188,970
173,984
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
Non-current operating lease liabilities
8,307
8,537
TOTAL LIABILITIES
197,277
182,521
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,809,160 and
15
15
Additional paid-in capital
3,650
3,640
Retained earnings
109,171
106,328
Statutory reserve
20,376
19,939
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
4,590
(4,330)
Amounts due from related party
(3,353)
(4,932)
Total equity attributable to stockholders of the Company
134,449
120,660
Noncontrolling interest
-
(1,510)
Total Equity
134,449
119,150
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
331,726
$
301,671
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019
2020
2019
SALES
$
267,354
$
383,101
COST OF SALES
176,141
264,330
GROSS PROFIT
91,213
118,771
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling expenses
55,894
80,180
General and administrative expenses
31,176
35,123
Total operating expenses
87,070
115,303
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
4,143
3,468
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest income
1,014
1,003
Interest expense
(2,345)
(1,222)
Loss on deconsolidation of a subsidiary
(1,085)
-
Gain from changes in fair values of investments
950
-
Government subsidy
1,235
1,809
Other income
1,830
723
Total other income
1,599
2,313
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
5,742
5,781
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
(2,469)
(4,562)
NET INCOME
3,273
1,219
Net loss (income) attributable to the non-controlling interest
7
51
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
$
3,280
$
1,270
NET INCOME
$
3,273
$
1,219
Foreign currency translation income (loss)
8,920
(660)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
$
12,193
$
559
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to the noncontrolling interest
7
41
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
$
12,200
$
610
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY'S
Basic and diluted
$
0.22
$
0.09
Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted
14,806,778
14,801,770
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019
Additional
Retained Earnings
Accumulated
Amounts
Total
Non-
Common Stock
paid-in
Statutory
Comprehensive
related
of the
controlling
Total
Shares
Amount
capital
Unrestricted
reserve
income
party
Company
Interest
equity
Balance at
14,798,198
$
15
$
3,627
$
105,914
$
19,083
$
(3,578)
$
(10,354)
$
114,707
$
(1,551)
$
113,156
Stock issued
3,572
-
13
-
-
-
-
13
13
Net income
-
-
-
1,270
-
-
-
1,270
(51)
1,219
Transfer to
-
-
-
(856)
856
-
-
-
-
Net cash paid to
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,422
5,422
-
5,422
Foreign
(752)
(752)
92
(660)
Balance at
14,801,770
$
15
$
3,640
$
106,328
$
19,939
$
(4,330)
$
(4,932)
$
120,660
$
(1,510)
$
119,150
Stock issued for
7,390
-
10
-
-
-
-
10
10
Net income
-
-
-
3,280
-
-
-
3,280
(7)
3,273
Transfer to
-
-
-
(437)
437
-
-
-
-
Net cash paid to
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,579
1,579
-
1,579
Deconsolidation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,517
1,517
Foreign
8,920
8,920
-
8,920
Balance at
14,809,160
$
15
$
3,650
$
109,171
$
20,376
$
4,590
$
(3,353)
$
134,449
$
-
$
134,449
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019
2020
2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
3,273
$
1,219
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
5,291
8,239
Loss from sale of property and equipment
209
9
Loss on deconsolidation of a subsidiary
1,085
-
Provision of bad debt allowance
1,117
1,062
Provision for obsolete inventories
6,753
2,804
Changes in fair value of trading securities
(131)
-
Changes in fair value of investment
(819)
-
Deferred income tax
154
(1,472)
Stock-based compensation
10
12
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
27,173
6,652
Inventories
10,161
(5,145)
Value added tax receivable
1,336
1,077
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
(135)
2,394
Advances on inventory purchases
(28)
(3,395)
Amounts due from related parties
(480)
67
Accounts payable
(9,316)
(2,305)
Accounts payable and other payables- related parties
(1,145)
176
Other payables and accrued liabilities
(3,098)
(4,052)
Value added and other taxes payable
(806)
(2,948)
Income tax payable
(148)
(409)
Net cash provided by operating activities
40,456
3,985
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property and equipment
(6,354)
(8,675)
Purchases of trading securities
(2,644)
-
Proceeds from trading securities
979
-
Investment in a partnership
(2,936)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(10,955)
(8,675)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from bank loans
90,729
59,528
Repayment of bank loans
(58,658)
(58,665)
Net collection (advance) of amounts due from related party (equity)
1,848
5,254
Net cash provided by financing activities
33,919
6,117
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
7,548
2,316
NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
70,968
3,743
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF
50,755
47,012
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD
$
121,723
$
50,755
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within their
Cash and Cash Equivalents
81,865
48,551
Restricted cash
39,858
2,204
$
121,723
$
50,755
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Net asset (liabilities) derecognized due to deconsolidation of a subsidiary
1,164
-
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
2,345
$
1,222
Income taxes
$
2,469
$
6,327
