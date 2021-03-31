NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the fourth quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."

"During the fourth quarter of 2020, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 54 stores during 2020, we operated a nationwide network of 936 stores as of December 31, 2020."

"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability." concluded Mr. Kang.

Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The fourth quarter results, are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."

Full year 2020 Financial Results 

Total sales for the full year of 2020 were $267.4 million, a decrease of 30.2% from $383.1 million in the full year of 2019. This decrease was primarily driven by a 39.9% decrease in our wholesale business and a 20.1% decrease in retail business.

Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased by 20.1% to $150.1 million for the full year of 2020, compared with $187.9 million for the full year of 2019. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in same store sales. The Company had 936 retail stores as of December 31, 2020, compared with 1,101 retail stores as of December 31, 2019.

Sales for the Company's wholesale division decreased by 39.9% to $117.2 million for the full year of 2020, compared with $195.2 million for the full year of 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, Europe-Other, Japan, United States and United Kingdom.

Total gross profit for the full year of 2020 decreased by 23.2% to $91.2 million, compared with $118.8 million for the full year of 2019. Total gross margin increased to 34.1% from 31.0% for the full year of 2019.

Gross profit for the retail business decreased by 22.1% to $61.5 million for the full year of 2020, compared with $78.9 million for the full year of 2019. Gross margin was 40.9%, compared to 42.0% for the full year of 2019.

Gross profit for the wholesale business decreased by 25.4% to $29.7 million for the full year of 2020, compared with $39.9 million for the full year of 2019. Gross margin increased to 25.4% from 20.4% for the full year of 2019.

Selling expenses for the full year of 2020 decreased by 30.3% to $56.0 million, or 20.9% of total sales, compared with $80.2 million, or 20.9% of total sales for the full year of 2019. The decrease was attributable to lower retail sales.

General and administrative expenses for the full year of 2020 decreased by 11.2% to $31.2 million, or 11.7% of total sales, compared with $35.1 million, or 9.2% of total sales for the full year of 2019. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decline in number of stores.

Income from operations for the full year of 2020 increased by 19.5% to $4.1 million compared with $3.5 million for the full year of 2019.

Net income attributable to the Company for the full year of 2020 was $3.3 million compared with $1.3 million for the full year of 2019. Basic and diluted earnings  per share were $0.22 for the full year of 2020 compared with $0.09 for the full year of 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2020, Ever-Glory had approximately $81.9 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $48.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $59.3 million as of December 31, 2020, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $65.9 million as of December 31, 2020.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 31, 2020 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on March 31, 2020). Listeners can access the conference call by dialing +1-800-289-0438 or + 1-323-794-2423 and using the access code 3008303. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at the Company's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com.

A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 31 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 7 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 3008303.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin", "Sea To Sky" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019







2020





2019



ASSETS



























CURRENT ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents



$

81,865





$

48,551



Restricted cash





39,858







2,204



Trading securities





1,792







-



Accounts receivable, net





53,285







78,053



Inventories





53,893







67,355



Advances on inventory purchases





10,261







9,681



Value added tax receivable





1,244







2,495



Other receivables and prepaid expenses





5,479







5,293



Amounts due from related parties





567







123



Total Current Assets





248,244







213,755





















NONCURRENT ASSETS

















Equity security investment





3,932







-



Intangible assets, net





4,794







4,729



Property and equipment, net





32,164







28,812



Operating lease right-of-use assets





41,690







53,379



Deferred tax assets





902







996



Total Non-Current Assets





83,482







87,916



TOTAL ASSETS



$

331,726





$

301,671





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



































CURRENT LIABILITIES

















Bank loans



$

65,919





$

29,931



Accounts payable





67,762







72,418



Accounts payable and other payables – related parties





3,764







4,811



Other payables and accrued liabilities





16,073







19,137



Value added and other taxes payable





909







1,657



Income tax payable





1,062







1,142



Current operating lease liabilities





33,481







44,888



Total Current Liabilities





188,970







173,984





















NONCURRENT LIABILITIES

















Non-current operating lease liabilities





8,307







8,537



TOTAL LIABILITIES





197,277







182,521





















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)



































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Stockholders' equity:

















Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,809,160 and

   14,801,770 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and

   December 31, 2019, respectively)





15







15



Additional paid-in capital





3,650







3,640



Retained earnings





109,171







106,328



Statutory reserve





20,376







19,939



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





4,590







(4,330)



Amounts due from related party





(3,353)







(4,932)



Total equity attributable to stockholders of the Company





134,449







120,660



Noncontrolling interest





-







(1,510)



Total Equity





134,449







119,150



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



$

331,726





$

301,671



 

 

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019







2020





2019

















SALES



$

267,354





$

383,101





















COST OF SALES





176,141







264,330





















GROSS PROFIT





91,213







118,771





















OPERATING EXPENSES

















Selling expenses





55,894







80,180



General and administrative expenses





31,176







35,123



Total operating expenses





87,070







115,303





















INCOME FROM OPERATIONS





4,143







3,468





















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

















Interest income





1,014







1,003



Interest expense





(2,345)







(1,222)



Loss on deconsolidation of a subsidiary





(1,085)







-



Gain from changes in fair values of investments





950







-



Government subsidy





1,235







1,809



Other income





1,830







723



Total other income





1,599







2,313





















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE





5,742







5,781





















INCOME TAX EXPENSE





(2,469)







(4,562)





















NET INCOME





3,273







1,219





















Net loss (income) attributable to the non-controlling interest





7







51



NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY



$

3,280





$

1,270





















NET INCOME



$

3,273





$

1,219



Foreign currency translation income (loss)





8,920







(660)



COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



$

12,193





$

559





















Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to the noncontrolling interest





7







41





















COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY



$

12,200





$

610



EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY'S

STOCKHOLDERS:

















Basic and diluted



$

0.22





$

0.09



Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted





14,806,778







14,801,770



 

 

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019



















Additional





Retained Earnings





Accumulated

other





Amounts

due

from





Total

equity

attributable

to

stockholders





Non-













Common Stock





paid-in











Statutory





Comprehensive





related





of the





controlling





Total







Shares





Amount





capital





Unrestricted





reserve





income





party





Company





Interest





equity



Balance at

   January 1,

   2019





14,798,198





$

15





$

3,627





$

105,914





$

19,083





$

(3,578)





$

(10,354)





$

114,707





$

(1,551)





$

113,156





















































































Stock issued

   for compensation





3,572







-







13







-







-







-







-







13















13



Net income

   (loss)





-







-







-







1,270







-







-







-







1,270







(51)







1,219



Transfer to 

    reserve





-







-







-







(856)







856







-







-







-















-



Net cash paid to

   related party

   under

   counter

   guarantee

   agreement





-







-







-







-







-







-







5,422







5,422







-







5,422



Foreign

   currency

   translation

   (loss) gain













































(752)















(752)







92







(660)



Balance at

   December 31,

   2019





14,801,770





$

15





$

3,640





$

106,328





$

19,939





$

(4,330)





$

(4,932)





$

120,660





$

(1,510)





$

119,150





















































































Stock issued for

   compensation





7,390







-







10







-







-







-







-







10















10



Net income

   (loss)





-







-







-







3,280







-







-







-







3,280







(7)







3,273



Transfer to

   reserve





-







-







-







(437)







437







-







-







-















-



Net cash paid to

   related party

   under

   counter

   guarantee

   agreement

   (Note 11)





-







-







-







-







-







-







1,579







1,579







-







1,579



Deconsolidation

   of Yiduo





-







-







-







-







-







-







-







-







1,517







1,517



Foreign

   currency

   translation

   gain













































8,920















8,920







-







8,920



Balance at

   December 31,

   2020





14,809,160





$

15





$

3,650





$

109,171





$

20,376





$

4,590





$

(3,353)





$

134,449





$

-





$

134,449



 

 

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019







2020





2019



CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income



$

3,273





$

1,219



Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization





5,291







8,239



Loss from sale of property and equipment





209







9



Loss on deconsolidation of a subsidiary





1,085







-



Provision of bad debt allowance





1,117







1,062



Provision for obsolete inventories





6,753







2,804



Changes in fair value of trading securities





(131)







-



Changes in fair value of investment





(819)







-



Deferred income tax





154







(1,472)



Stock-based compensation





10







12



Changes in operating assets and liabilities

















Accounts receivable





27,173







6,652



Inventories





10,161







(5,145)



Value added tax receivable





1,336







1,077



Other receivables and prepaid expenses





(135)







2,394



Advances on inventory purchases





(28)







(3,395)



Amounts due from related parties





(480)







67



Accounts payable





(9,316)







(2,305)



Accounts payable and other payables- related parties





(1,145)







176



Other payables and accrued liabilities





(3,098)







(4,052)



Value added and other taxes payable





(806)







(2,948)



Income tax payable





(148)







(409)



Net cash provided by operating activities





40,456







3,985





















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















Purchases of property and equipment





(6,354)







(8,675)



Purchases of trading securities





(2,644)







-



Proceeds from trading securities





979







-



Investment in a partnership





(2,936)







-



Net cash used in investing activities





(10,955)







(8,675)





















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Proceeds from bank loans





90,729







59,528



Repayment of bank loans





(58,658)







(58,665)



Net collection (advance) of amounts due from related party (equity)





1,848







5,254



Net cash provided by financing activities





33,919







6,117





















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH





7,548







2,316





















NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH





70,968







3,743





















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF

PERIOD





50,755







47,012





















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD



$

121,723





$

50,755





















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within their

   consolidated balance sheets:



































Cash and Cash Equivalents





81,865







48,551



Restricted cash





39,858







2,204







$

121,723





$

50,755





















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

















 Net asset (liabilities) derecognized due to deconsolidation of a subsidiary





1,164







-



Cash paid during the period for:

















Interest



$

2,345





$

1,222



Income taxes



$

2,469





$

6,327



 

