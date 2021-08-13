NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the second quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."

"During the second quarter of 2021, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 66 stores during 2021, we operated a nationwide network of 931 stores as of June 30, 2021."

"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability," Mr. Kang concluded.

Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The second quarter results are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confidence in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results 

Total sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $60.6 million, an increase of 20.9% from $50.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily driven by a 19.9% increase in our wholesale business and a 21.7% increase in retail business.

Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division increased by 21.7% to $34.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $28.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily due to the increase in same-store sales. The Company operated 931 retail stores as of June 30, 2021, compared with 935 retail stores as of June 30, 2020.

Sales for the Company's wholesale division increased by 19.9% to $26.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $22.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to increased sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, and other European markets partially offset for decreased sales in Japan and the United States.

Total gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 27.3% to $18.4 million, compared with $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. Total gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 increased to 30.4% from 28.8% for the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the retail business increased by 46.7% to $14.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $10.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 43.4% compared to 36.2% for the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the wholesale business decreased by 17.5% to $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 decreased to 13.6% from 19.7% for the second quarter of 2020.

Selling expenses for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 14.9% to $14.5 million, or 24.0% of total sales, compared with $12.6 million, or 25.2% of total sales for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was attributable to the increased marketing expenses associated with the promotion of the retail brand.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 28.3% to $7.7 million, or 12.7% of total sales, compared with $6.0 million, or 11.9% of total sales for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was attributable to the decreased business trip and the exemption of social benefits by the PRC government during the COVID-19 outbreak in China 2020.

Loss from operations was $3.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss attributable to the Company for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.8 million compared with $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.12 for the second quarter of 2021 compared with $0.26 for the second quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet 

As of June 30, 2021, Ever-Glory had approximately $64.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $81.9 million as of December 31, 2020. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $48.9 million as of June 30, 2021, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $65.5 million as of June 30, 2021.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 13, 2021(8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on August 13, 2021). Listeners can access the conference call by dialing +1-800-263-0877 or + 1-646-828-8143 and using the access code 2633372. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at the Company's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com.

A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 13 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 20 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 2633372.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)













June 30,

2021





December 31,

2020



ASSETS



























CURRENT ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents



$

63,963





$

81,865



Restricted cash





42,725







39,858



Trading securities





3,581







1,792



Accounts receivable, net





39,643







53,285



Inventories





60,190







53,893



Advances on inventory purchases





7,556







10,261



Value added tax receivable





2,114







1,244



Other receivables and prepaid expenses





6,255







5,479



Amounts due from related parties





186







567



Total Current Assets





226,213







248,244





















NON-CURRENT ASSETS

















Equity security investment





5,929







3,932



Intangible assets, net





4,750







4,794



Property and equipment, net





33,414







32,164



Operating lease right-of-use assets





49,725







41,690



Deferred tax assets





306







902



Total Non-Current Assets





94,124







83,482



TOTAL ASSETS



$

320,337





$

331,726





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



































CURRENT LIABILITIES

















Bank loans



$

65,498





$

65,919



Accounts payable





52,595







67,762



Accounts payable and other payables – related parties





2,131







3,764



Other payables and accrued liabilities





15,410







16,073



Value added and other taxes payable





-







909



Income tax payable





493







1,062



Current operating lease liabilities





41,174







33,481



Total Current Liabilities





177,301







188,970





















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

















Non-current operating lease liabilities





8,676







8,307



TOTAL LIABILITIES





185,977







197,277





















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)



































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,810,660 and

14,809,160 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31,

2020, respectively)





15







15



Additional paid-in capital





3,655







3,650



Retained earnings





106,230







109,171



Statutory reserve





20,376







20,376



Accumulated other comprehensive income





6,672







4,590



Amounts due from related party





(2,588)







(3,353)



Total equity





134,360







134,449



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



$

320,337





$

331,726



 

 

 

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)







Three months ended





Six months ended





June 30,





June 30,





2021





2020





2021





2020

NET SALES



$

60,555





$

50,086





$

131,369





$

108,441

COST OF SALES





42,163







35,641







90,541







77,958

































GROSS PROFIT





18,392







14,445







40,828







30,483

































OPERATING EXPENSES































Selling expenses





14,503







12,626







30,052







26,105

General and administrative expenses





7,662







5,971







15,513







11,755

Total Operating Expenses





22,165







18,597







45,565







37,860

































LOSS FROM OPERATIONS





(3,773)







(4,152)







(4,737)







(7,377)

































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)































Interest income





527







339







752







616

Interest expense





(200)







(566)







(692)







(907)

Government subsidy





243







231







502







691

Gain from changes in fair values of investments





2,041







4







2,275







4

Other income





477







610







774







968

Total Other Income, Net





3,088







618







3,611







1,372

































LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE





(685)







(3,534)







(1,126)







(6,005)

































Income tax expense





(1,086)







(266)







(1,815)







(493)

































NET LOSS





(1,771)







(3,800)







(2,941)







(6,498)

































Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest





-







6







-







3

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY





(1,771)







(3,794)







(2,941)







(6,495)

































NET LOSS



$

(1,771)





$

(3,800)





$

(2,941)





$

(6,498)

































Foreign currency translation gain (loss)





3,434







(263)







2,083







(1,700)

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)





1,663







(4,063)







(858)







(8,198)

































Comprehensive loss attributable to the non-controlling

   interest





-







8







-







2

COMPREHENSIVE

   INCOME  (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE

   COMPANY



$

1,663





$

(4,055)





$

(858)





$

(8,196)

































LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE

   COMPANY'S STOCKHOLDERS































Basic and diluted



$

(0.12)





$

(0.26)





$

(0.20)





$

(0.44)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic

   and diluted





14,810,660







14,804,832







14,810,330







14,804,595

 

 

 

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)













Additional





Retained Earnings





Accumulated

other





Amounts

due from





Total

equity

attributable

to stockholders





Non-













Common Stock





paid-in











Statutory





Comprehensive





related





of the





controlling





Total







Shares





Amount





capital





Unrestricted





reserve





loss





party





Company





Interest





equity



Balance at January  1, 

2021





14,809,160





$

15





$

3,650





$

109,171





$

20,376





$

4,590





$

(3,353)





$

134,449







-





$

134,449





















































































Stock issued

   for compensation





1,500







-







5







-







-







-







-







5















5



Net loss





-







-







-







(1,170)







-







-







-







(1,170)







-







(1,170)



Net cash received

   from related party

   under counter

   guarantee

   agreement





-







-







-







-







-







-







379







379







-







379



Foreign currency 

   translation

   adjustment













































(1,352)







-







(1,352)







-







(1,352)



Balance at March 31,

   2021





14,810,660







15







3,655







108,001







20,376







3,238







(2,974)







132,311







-







132,311



Net income





-







-







-







(1,771)







-







-







-







(1,771)







-







(1,771)



Net cash received

   from related party

   under counter

   guarantee

   agreement





-







-







-







-







-







-







386







386







-







386



Foreign currency

   translation

   adjustment





-







-







-







-







-







3,434















3,434







-







3,434



Balance at June 30,

   2021





14,810,660





$

15





$

3,655





$

106,230





$

20,376





$

6,672





$

(2,588)





$

134,360







-





$

134,360































































































Additional





Retained Earnings





Accumulated

other





Amounts

due from





Total

equity

attributable

to stockholders





Non-













Common Stock





paid-in











Statutory





Comprehensive





related





of the





controlling





Total







Shares





Amount





capital





Unrestricted





reserve





loss





party





Company





Interest





equity



Balance at January  1, 

   2020





14,801,770





$

15





$

3,640





$

106,328





$

19,939





$

(4,330)





$

(4,932)





$

120,660







(1,510)





$

119,150





















































































Stock issued

   for compensation





3,062







0.003







5







-







-







-







-







5















5



Net income (loss)





-







-







-







(2,701)







-







-







-







(2,701)







3







(2,698)



Net cash received

   from related party

   under counter

   guarantee

   agreement





-







-







-







-







-







-







785







785







-







785



Foreign currency

   translation

   adjustment













































(1,440)







-







(1,440)







3







(1,437)



Balance at March 31,

   2020





14,804,832







15







3,645







103,627







19,939







(5,770)







(4,147)







117,309







(1,504)







115,805



Net (loss)





























(3,794)































(3,794)







(6)







(3,800)



Net cash received

   from related party

   under counter

   guarantee

   agreement





















































151







151















151



Foreign currency

   translation

   adjustment













































(261)















(261)







(2)







(263)



Balance at June 30,

   2020





14,804,832





$

15





$

3,645





$

99,833





$

19,939





$

(6,031)





$

(3,996)





$

113,405







(1,512)





$

111,893



 

 

 

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)











Six Months Ended







June 30,

2021





June 30,

2020



CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net loss



$

(2,941)





$

(6,498)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization





3,212







3,597



Loss from sale of property and equipment





463







189



Provision of bad debt allowance





652







969



Write off obsolete inventories





5,530







3,681



Changes in fair value of investment





(2,275)







-



Deferred income tax





604







71



Stock-based compensation





5







5



Changes in operating assets and liabilities

















Accounts receivable





13,433







30,444



Inventories





(11,346)







11,659



Value added tax receivable





(562)







1,076



Other receivables and prepaid expenses





(632)







737



Advances on inventory purchases





2,928







3,845



Amounts due from related parties





546







(214)



Accounts payable





(17,753)







(22,522)



Accounts payable and other payables- related parties





(1,763)







(466)



Other payables and accrued liabilities





1,201







(7,027)



Value added and other taxes payable





(1,209)







(1,593)



Income tax payable





(581)







(910)



Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities





(10,488)







17,043





















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















Purchases of property and equipment





(4,452)







(1,018)



Net (purchase) sale of trading securities





(1,468)







(825)



Net cash (used in) investing activities





(5,920)







(1,843)





















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Proceeds from bank loans





12,841







31,995



Repayment of bank loans





(13,905)







(21,173)



Net collection (advance) of amounts due from related party (equity)





798







898



Net cash  (used in) provided by financing activities





(266)







11,720





















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH





1,639







(723)





















NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND

   RESTRICTED CASH





(15,035)







26,197





















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF

   PERIOD





121,723







50,755





















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF

   PERIOD



$

106,688





$

76,952





















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within their

   consolidated balance sheets:



































Cash and Cash Equivalents





63,963







59,236



Restricted cash





42,725







17,716







$

106,688





$

76,952





















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

















Cash paid during the period for:

















Interest



$

692





$

907



Income taxes



$

1,781





$

493



 

