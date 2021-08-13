NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the second quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."
"During the second quarter of 2021, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 66 stores during 2021, we operated a nationwide network of 931 stores as of June 30, 2021."
"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability," Mr. Kang concluded.
Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The second quarter results are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confidence in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Total sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $60.6 million, an increase of 20.9% from $50.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily driven by a 19.9% increase in our wholesale business and a 21.7% increase in retail business.
Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division increased by 21.7% to $34.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $28.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily due to the increase in same-store sales. The Company operated 931 retail stores as of June 30, 2021, compared with 935 retail stores as of June 30, 2020.
Sales for the Company's wholesale division increased by 19.9% to $26.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $22.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to increased sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, and other European markets partially offset for decreased sales in Japan and the United States.
Total gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 27.3% to $18.4 million, compared with $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. Total gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 increased to 30.4% from 28.8% for the second quarter of 2020.
Gross profit for the retail business increased by 46.7% to $14.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $10.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 43.4% compared to 36.2% for the second quarter of 2020.
Gross profit for the wholesale business decreased by 17.5% to $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 decreased to 13.6% from 19.7% for the second quarter of 2020.
Selling expenses for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 14.9% to $14.5 million, or 24.0% of total sales, compared with $12.6 million, or 25.2% of total sales for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was attributable to the increased marketing expenses associated with the promotion of the retail brand.
General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 28.3% to $7.7 million, or 12.7% of total sales, compared with $6.0 million, or 11.9% of total sales for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was attributable to the decreased business trip and the exemption of social benefits by the PRC government during the COVID-19 outbreak in China 2020.
Loss from operations was $3.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2020.
Net loss attributable to the Company for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.8 million compared with $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.12 for the second quarter of 2021 compared with $0.26 for the second quarter of 2020.
Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2021, Ever-Glory had approximately $64.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $81.9 million as of December 31, 2020. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $48.9 million as of June 30, 2021, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $65.5 million as of June 30, 2021.
Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 13, 2021(8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on August 13, 2021). Listeners can access the conference call by dialing +1-800-263-0877 or + 1-646-828-8143 and using the access code 2633372. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at the Company's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com.
A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 13 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 20 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 2633372.
About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.
Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
June 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
63,963
$
81,865
Restricted cash
42,725
39,858
Trading securities
3,581
1,792
Accounts receivable, net
39,643
53,285
Inventories
60,190
53,893
Advances on inventory purchases
7,556
10,261
Value added tax receivable
2,114
1,244
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
6,255
5,479
Amounts due from related parties
186
567
Total Current Assets
226,213
248,244
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Equity security investment
5,929
3,932
Intangible assets, net
4,750
4,794
Property and equipment, net
33,414
32,164
Operating lease right-of-use assets
49,725
41,690
Deferred tax assets
306
902
Total Non-Current Assets
94,124
83,482
TOTAL ASSETS
$
320,337
$
331,726
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Bank loans
$
65,498
$
65,919
Accounts payable
52,595
67,762
Accounts payable and other payables – related parties
2,131
3,764
Other payables and accrued liabilities
15,410
16,073
Value added and other taxes payable
-
909
Income tax payable
493
1,062
Current operating lease liabilities
41,174
33,481
Total Current Liabilities
177,301
188,970
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Non-current operating lease liabilities
8,676
8,307
TOTAL LIABILITIES
185,977
197,277
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,810,660 and
15
15
Additional paid-in capital
3,655
3,650
Retained earnings
106,230
109,171
Statutory reserve
20,376
20,376
Accumulated other comprehensive income
6,672
4,590
Amounts due from related party
(2,588)
(3,353)
Total equity
134,360
134,449
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
320,337
$
331,726
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
NET SALES
$
60,555
$
50,086
$
131,369
$
108,441
COST OF SALES
42,163
35,641
90,541
77,958
GROSS PROFIT
18,392
14,445
40,828
30,483
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling expenses
14,503
12,626
30,052
26,105
General and administrative expenses
7,662
5,971
15,513
11,755
Total Operating Expenses
22,165
18,597
45,565
37,860
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
(3,773)
(4,152)
(4,737)
(7,377)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
Interest income
527
339
752
616
Interest expense
(200)
(566)
(692)
(907)
Government subsidy
243
231
502
691
Gain from changes in fair values of investments
2,041
4
2,275
4
Other income
477
610
774
968
Total Other Income, Net
3,088
618
3,611
1,372
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
(685)
(3,534)
(1,126)
(6,005)
Income tax expense
(1,086)
(266)
(1,815)
(493)
NET LOSS
(1,771)
(3,800)
(2,941)
(6,498)
Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest
-
6
-
3
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
(1,771)
(3,794)
(2,941)
(6,495)
NET LOSS
$
(1,771)
$
(3,800)
$
(2,941)
$
(6,498)
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
3,434
(263)
2,083
(1,700)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
1,663
(4,063)
(858)
(8,198)
Comprehensive loss attributable to the non-controlling
-
8
-
2
COMPREHENSIVE
$
1,663
$
(4,055)
$
(858)
$
(8,196)
LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE
Basic and diluted
$
(0.12)
$
(0.26)
$
(0.20)
$
(0.44)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic
14,810,660
14,804,832
14,810,330
14,804,595
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
Additional
Retained Earnings
Accumulated
Amounts
Total
Non-
Common Stock
paid-in
Statutory
Comprehensive
related
of the
controlling
Total
Shares
Amount
capital
Unrestricted
reserve
loss
party
Company
Interest
equity
Balance at January 1,
14,809,160
$
15
$
3,650
$
109,171
$
20,376
$
4,590
$
(3,353)
$
134,449
-
$
134,449
Stock issued
1,500
-
5
-
-
-
-
5
5
Net loss
-
-
-
(1,170)
-
-
-
(1,170)
-
(1,170)
Net cash received
-
-
-
-
-
-
379
379
-
379
Foreign currency
(1,352)
-
(1,352)
-
(1,352)
Balance at March 31,
14,810,660
15
3,655
108,001
20,376
3,238
(2,974)
132,311
-
132,311
Net income
-
-
-
(1,771)
-
-
-
(1,771)
-
(1,771)
Net cash received
-
-
-
-
-
-
386
386
-
386
Foreign currency
-
-
-
-
-
3,434
3,434
-
3,434
Balance at June 30,
14,810,660
$
15
$
3,655
$
106,230
$
20,376
$
6,672
$
(2,588)
$
134,360
-
$
134,360
Additional
Retained Earnings
Accumulated
Amounts
Total
Non-
Common Stock
paid-in
Statutory
Comprehensive
related
of the
controlling
Total
Shares
Amount
capital
Unrestricted
reserve
loss
party
Company
Interest
equity
Balance at January 1,
14,801,770
$
15
$
3,640
$
106,328
$
19,939
$
(4,330)
$
(4,932)
$
120,660
(1,510)
$
119,150
Stock issued
3,062
0.003
5
-
-
-
-
5
5
Net income (loss)
-
-
-
(2,701)
-
-
-
(2,701)
3
(2,698)
Net cash received
-
-
-
-
-
-
785
785
-
785
Foreign currency
(1,440)
-
(1,440)
3
(1,437)
Balance at March 31,
14,804,832
15
3,645
103,627
19,939
(5,770)
(4,147)
117,309
(1,504)
115,805
Net (loss)
(3,794)
(3,794)
(6)
(3,800)
Net cash received
151
151
151
Foreign currency
(261)
(261)
(2)
(263)
Balance at June 30,
14,804,832
$
15
$
3,645
$
99,833
$
19,939
$
(6,031)
$
(3,996)
$
113,405
(1,512)
$
111,893
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss
$
(2,941)
$
(6,498)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
3,212
3,597
Loss from sale of property and equipment
463
189
Provision of bad debt allowance
652
969
Write off obsolete inventories
5,530
3,681
Changes in fair value of investment
(2,275)
-
Deferred income tax
604
71
Stock-based compensation
5
5
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
13,433
30,444
Inventories
(11,346)
11,659
Value added tax receivable
(562)
1,076
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
(632)
737
Advances on inventory purchases
2,928
3,845
Amounts due from related parties
546
(214)
Accounts payable
(17,753)
(22,522)
Accounts payable and other payables- related parties
(1,763)
(466)
Other payables and accrued liabilities
1,201
(7,027)
Value added and other taxes payable
(1,209)
(1,593)
Income tax payable
(581)
(910)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(10,488)
17,043
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property and equipment
(4,452)
(1,018)
Net (purchase) sale of trading securities
(1,468)
(825)
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(5,920)
(1,843)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from bank loans
12,841
31,995
Repayment of bank loans
(13,905)
(21,173)
Net collection (advance) of amounts due from related party (equity)
798
898
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(266)
11,720
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
1,639
(723)
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND
(15,035)
26,197
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF
121,723
50,755
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF
$
106,688
$
76,952
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within their
Cash and Cash Equivalents
63,963
59,236
Restricted cash
42,725
17,716
$
106,688
$
76,952
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
692
$
907
Income taxes
$
1,781
$
493
