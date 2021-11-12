NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the third quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."

"During the third quarter of 2021, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 113 stores during 2021, we operated a nationwide network of 893 stores as of September 30, 2021."

"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability," Mr. Kang concluded.

Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The third quarter results are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confidence in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results 

Total sales for the third quarter of 2021 were $94.4 million, an increase of 18.1% from $79.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily driven by a 38.0% increase in our wholesale business partially offset by a 7.6% decrease in retail business.

Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased by 7.6% to $32.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $34.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the e-commerce sales. The Company operated 893 retail stores as of September 30, 2021, compared with 923 retail stores as of September 30, 2020.

Sales for the Company's wholesale division increased by 38.0% to $62.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $45.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in sales in Mainland China, Europe-Other, Japan and United States partially offset by a decrease in sales in Hong Kong and United Kingdom.

Total gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 2% to $23.2 million, compared with $23.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. Total gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 decreased to 24.6% from 29.6% for the third quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the retail business decreased by 10.3% to $13.0 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $14.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 40.3% compared to 41.6% for the third quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the wholesale business increased by 11.2% to $10.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 decreased to 16.4% from 20.4% for the third quarter of 2020.

Selling expenses for the third quarter of 2021 increased by 11.1% to $14.4 million, or 15.3% of total sales, compared with $13.0 million, or 16.3% of total sales for the third quarter of 2020. The increase was attributable to the higher travelling expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2021 increased by 21.1% to $9.5 million, or 10% of total sales, compared with $7.8 million, or 9.8% of total sales for the third quarter of 2020. The increase was attributable to the increased salaries.

(Loss) Income from operations was ($0.7 million) for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Net loss attributable to the Company for the third quarter of 2021 was ($3.2 million) compared with $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted loss per share were ($0.22) for the third quarter of 2021 compared with $0.15 for the third quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet 

As of September 30, 2021, Ever-Glory had approximately $48.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $81.9 million as of December 31, 2020. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $44.6 million as of September 30, 2021, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $67.8 million as of September 30, 2021.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 12, 2021(8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on November 12, 2021). Listeners can access the conference call by dialing +1-800-289-0438 or +1-323-794-2423 and using the access code 7678571. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at the Company's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com.

A replay of the call will be available from 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 12 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 19 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 7678571.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

 

 

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)







September 30,

2021





December 31,

2020



ASSETS



























CURRENT ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents



$

48,336





$

81,865



Restricted cash





43,176







39,858



Trading securities





3,068







1,792



Accounts receivable, net





61,525







53,285



Inventories





67,275







53,893



Advances on inventory purchases





9,864







10,261



Value added tax receivable





2,484







1,244



Other receivables and prepaid expenses





6,638







5,479



Amounts due from related parties





1,994







567



Total Current Assets





243,360







248,244





















NON-CURRENT ASSETS

















Equity security investment





5,903







3,932



Intangible assets, net





4,686







4,794



Property and equipment, net





32,747







32,164



Operating lease right-of-use assets





49,002







41,690



Deferred tax assets





265







902



Other non-current assets





771







-



Total Non-Current Assets





93,374







83,482



TOTAL ASSETS



$

337,734





$

331,726





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



































CURRENT LIABILITIES

















Bank loans



$

67,848





$

65,919



Accounts payable





73,120







67,762



Accounts payable and other payables – related parties





1,016







3,764



Other payables and accrued liabilities





13,758







16,073



Value added and other taxes payable





554







909



Income tax payable





1,900







1,062



Current operating lease liabilities





40,590







33,481



Total Current Liabilities





198,786







188,970





















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

















Non-current operating lease liabilities





8,549







8,307



TOTAL LIABILITIES





207,335







197,277





















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)



































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,812,312

and 14,809,160 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021

and December 31, 2020, respectively)





15







15



Additional paid-in capital





3,660







3,650



Retained earnings





103,013







109,171



Statutory reserve





20,376







20,376



Accumulated other comprehensive income





5,610







4,590



Amounts due from related party





(2,275)







(3,353)



Total equity





130,399







134,449



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



$

337,734





$

331,726



 

 

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)







Three months ended





Nine months ended







September 30,





September 30,







2021





2020





2021





2020



NET SALES



$

94,406





$

79,908





$

225,776





$

188,350



COST OF SALES





71,196







56,235







161,738







134,193





































GROSS PROFIT





23,210







23,673







64,038







54,157





































OPERATING EXPENSES

































Selling expenses





14,443







12,996







44,495







39,101



General and administrative expenses





9,467







7,818







24,980







19,574



Total Operating Expenses





23,910







20,814







69,475







58,675





































(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS





(700)







2,859







(5,437)







(4,518)





































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)

































Interest income





176







313







928







930



Interest expense





(1,218)







(700)







(1,909)







(1,607)



Government subsidy





340







235







842







926



(Loss) Gain from changes in fair values of

investments





(123)







(4)







2,151







-



Other income (expenses)





253







343







1,027







1,310



Total Other Income (expenses), Net





(572)







187







3,039







1,559





































(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

    EXPENSE





(1,272)







3,046







(2,398)







(2,959)





































Income tax expense





(1,945)







(822)







(3,759)







(1,315)





































NET (LOSS) INCOME





(3,217)







2,224







(6,157)







(4,274)





































Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest





-







(8)







-







(4)



NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY





(3,217)







2,216







(6,157)







(4,278)





































NET (LOSS) INCOME



$

(3,217)





$

2,224





$

(6,157)





$

(4,274)





































Foreign currency translation gain (loss)





(1,061)







4,664







1,020







2,964



COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)





(4,278)







6,888







(5,137)







(1,310)





































Comprehensive loss attributable to the non-controlling

    interest





-







51







-







53



COMPREHENSIVE

    INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE

    COMPANY



$

(4,278)





$

6,939





$

(5,137)





$

(1,257)





































LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE

    COMPANY'S STOCKHOLDERS

































Basic and diluted



$

(0.22)





$

0.15





$

(0.42)





$

(0.29)



Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic

    and diluted





14,811,073







14,808,737







14,810,585







14,805,987



 

See the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.

 

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)













Addition

al





Retained Earnings





Accumulated

other





Amoun

ts

due from





Total

equity

attributable

to stockholders













Common Stock





paid-in











Statutor

y





Comprehens

ive





related





of the





Total 







Shares





Amou

nt





capital





Unrestrict

ed





reserve





loss





party





Company





equity



Balance at

   January 1,

   2021





14,809,160





$

15





$

3,650





$

109,171





$

20,376





$

4,590





$

(3,353)





$

134,449





$

134,449



Stock issued

   for compens

   ation





1,500







-







5







-







-







-







-







5







5



Net loss





-







-







-







(1,170)







-







-







-







(1,170)







(1,170)



Net cash

   received

   from related

   party under

   counter

   guarantee

   agreement





-







-







-







-







-







-







379







379







379



Foreign

   currency

   translation

   gain (loss)













































(1,352)







-







(1,352)







(1,352)



Balance at

   March 31,

   2021





14,810,660







15







3,655







108,001







20,376







3,238







(2,974)







132,311







132,311



Net loss





























(1,771)































(1,771)







(1,771)



Net cash

   received

   from related

   party under

   counter

   guarantee

   agreement





















































386







386







386



Foreign

   currency

   translation

   loss













































3,434















3,434







3,434



Balance at

   June 30,

   2021





14,810,660





$

15





$

3,655





$

106,230





$

20,376





$

6,672





$

(2,588)





$

134,360





$

134,360



Stock issued

   for

   compensatio

   n





1,652







-







5







-







-







-







-







5







5



Net (Loss)

   income





























(3,217)































(3,217)







(3,217)



Net cash

   received

   from related

   party under

   counter

   guarantee

   agreement





















































313







313







313



Foreign

   currency

   translation

   gain













































(1,062)















(1,062)







(1,062)



Balance at

   September 3

   0, 2021





14,812,312





$

15





$

3,660





$

103,013





$

20,376





$

5,610





$

(2,275)





$

130,399





$

130,399



 











Additio

nal





Retained Earnings





Accumulate

d

other





Amount

s

due from





Total

equity

attributabl

e

to stockholde

rs





Non-













Common Stock





paid-in











Statuto

ry





Comprehen

sive





related





of the





controll

ing





Total







Shares





Amou

nt





capital





Unrestric

ted





reserv

e





loss





party





Company





Interest





equity



Balance at

   January 1, 

   2020





14,801,770





$

15





$

3,640





$

106,328





$

19,939





$

(4,330)





$

(4,932)





$

120,660







(1,510)





$

119,150



Stock issued

   for compen

   sation





3,062







-







5







-







-







-







-







5















5



Net loss





-







-







-







(2,701)







-







-







-







(2,701)







3







(2,698)



Net cash

   received

   from

   related

   party

   under

   counter

   guarantee

   agreement





-







-







-







-







-







-







785







785







-







785



Foreign

   currency

   translation

   gain (loss)













































(1,440)







-







(1,440)







3







(1,437)



Balance at

   March 31,

   2020





14,804,832







15







3,645







103,627







19,939







(5,770)







(4,147)







117,309







(1,504)







115,805



Net loss





























(3,794)































(3,794)







(6)







(3,800)



Net cash

   received

   from

   related

   party

   under

   counter

   guarantee

   agreement





















































151







151















151



Foreign

   currency

   translation

   loss













































(261)















(261)







(2)







(263)



Balance at

   June 30,

   2020





14,804,832





$

15





$

3,645





$

99,833





$

19,939





$

(6,031)





$

(3,996)





$

113,405







(1,512)





$

111,893



Stock issued

   for compensati

   on





4,328







-







5







-







-







-







-







5















5



Net income





























2,216































2,216







8







2,224



Net cash

   received

   from

   related

   party

   under

   counter

   guarantee

   agreement





















































566







566







-







566



Foreign

   currency

   translation

   gain













































4,723















4,723







(59)







4,664



Balance at

   September 

   30, 2020





14,809,160





$

15





$

3,650





$

102,049





$

19,939





$

(1,308)





$

(3,430)





$

120,915







(1,563)





$

119,352



 

 

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)







Nine Months Ended







September 30,

2021





September 30,

2020



CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net loss



$

(6,157)





$

(4,274)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization





4,384







4,114



Loss from sale of property and equipment





590







283



Provision of bad debt allowance





676







683



Write off obsolete inventories





7,595







5,786



Changes in fair value of investment





(2,151)







13



Deferred income tax





644







(165)



Stock-based compensation





10







10



Changes in operating assets and liabilities

















Accounts receivable





(8,614)







15,571



Inventories





(20,702)







16,135



Value added tax receivable





(1,235)







(577)



Other receivables and prepaid expenses





(1,096)







50



Advances on inventory purchases





586







2,461



Amounts due from related parties





(1,514)







(848)



Accounts payable





5,930







(7,842)



Accounts payable and other payables- related parties





(3,204)







(1,112)



Other payables and accrued liabilities





(3,332)







(6,093)



Value added and other taxes payable





(360)







467



Income tax payable





831







(64)



Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities





(27,119)







24,598





















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















Purchases of property and equipment





(5,109)







(2,769)



Net (purchase) sale of trading securities





(1,077)







(901)



Investment payment





(773)







(2,860)



Net cash (used in) investing activities





(6,959)







(6,530)





















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Proceeds from bank loans





56,110







66,599



Repayment of bank loans





(54,565)







(49,278)



Net collection (advance) of amounts due from related party (equity)





1,630







1,618



Net cash  used in (provided by) financing activities





3,175







18,939





















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH





693







2,740





















NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND

   RESTRICTED CASH





(30,211)







39,747





















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT

   BEGINNING OF PERIOD





121,723







50,755





















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF

   PERIOD



$

91,512





$

90,502





















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within

   their consolidated balance sheets:



































Cash and Cash Equivalents





48,336







69,950



Restricted cash





43,176







20,552







$

91,512





$

90,502





















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

















Cash paid during the period for:

















Interest



$

1,909





$

1,607



Income taxes



$

2,272





$

1,455



 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ever-glory-reports-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-301422882.html

SOURCE Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.