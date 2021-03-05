DALLAS and SAN ANTONIO, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals today announced plans to construct its 8th identical, modern, 36-bed, inpatient physical rehabilitation hospital in South San Antonio, Texas. The single story, $24 million dollar hospital investment is centered conveniently on 8.1 acres between Interstates 35 and 37 on S. E. Military Parkway. The construction is planned for completion in twelve months.
Among the amenities, the approximate 40,000 square foot hospital includes numerous uncommon details and 36 private patient bedrooms and bathrooms designed as if you were in a luxury hotel versus a post-acute care hospital. All of Everest's rehabilitation hospitals are identical and pre-designed for expansion of an additional 18 private bedrooms as the market dictates. The hospital also includes spacious, state-of-the-art equipped inpatient and outpatient therapy gyms, a large outdoor mobility courtyard for therapeutic use, Hydroworx aqua therapy, a fully furnished training apartment with kitchen and bath, several family gathering areas, a large open dining hall, in-house dialysis and an in-house pharmacy. The hospital will create approximately 120 jobs and will serve patients recovering from acute injuries and illness or living with disabilities and chronic medical conditions.
"Bringing a high-end comprehensive acute physical rehabilitation hospital to the southern region of San Antonio is so exciting and it's a big win for the residents of not only South San Antonio but also for the citizens south of San Antonio in Floresville, Pleasanton, Karnes City, Kenedy, Devine, Hondo, Nixon and Pearsall areas. We passionately believe that patients thrive exponentially when their environment and their care far exceed their expectations. Our level of care in our acute rehabilitation hospital setting cannot be provided at other levels of care such as skilled nursing facilities or nursing homes. Quality rehabilitation hospitals are a much needed 'bridge' for patients often between surgery and home," Jay Quintana, Everest Rehabilitation's CEO said. "We provide one to one therapy, five to seven days a week, daily medical visits by rehab physicians and a strong nurse to patient ratio that contributes to the optimal outcomes and the highest quality of care."
About Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals, LLC
Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals LLC, based in Dallas, Texas, is a multispecialty acute care physical rehabilitation hospital company focused on providing high quality, physical rehabilitation care. Everest is passionate about patient care; striving to create healing and nurturing environments for all patients that not only meet their medical needs but address their emotional and social needs as well. Patients are guided through the necessary steps to reclaim daily life, recover function, and return to an optimal quality of life by combining the latest treatments, technologies, and research with a unique interdisciplinary team approach involving the patient and family from day one. Everest provides the highest level of care available to patients with disabilities caused by injuries or illnesses, or from traumatic accidents.
Jay Quintana, CEO/ Co-Founder
jquintana(at)everestrehab.com
469-713-1145
Media Contact
Jay Quintana, Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals, LLC, +1 (469) 713-1145, jquintana@everestrehab.com
SOURCE Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals, LLC