Investment to fuel growth in Latin and South American markets for SMB focused provider of hiring technology.
EVERGREEN, Colo. and SYRACUSE, N.Y., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evergreen Mountain Equity Partners and StartFast Ventures have made a minority investment in Mexico City based Hitch Technology. Greg Moran, Co-Managing Partner of Evergreen Mountain will join the company's Board of Directors.
Hitch provides an integrated suite of hiring solutions including job advertising, candidate screening and onboarding for small to midsize businesses throughout Mexico, Latin and South America. The technology allows a user to complete the full hiring process including advertising, screening and onboarding in one interface.
"Hitch combines best in class hiring technology, a clear market focus on SMB's in the fast growing Latin and South American markets, and smart, aggressive leaders. We are thrilled to be partnering on their journey to build an extraordinary company," said Greg Moran of Evergreen Mountain Equity Partners.
"Hitch is solving a critical problem for employers who are trying to hire qualified employees," says Michael Quigley, Managing Partner at StartFast Ventures. "Hitch is in a strong position to capitalize on the expansion of this market perfectly, and we are excited to support them in this next chapter alongside Evergreen Mountain Equity Partners."
"We are confident that combining the experience of Evergreen Mountain Equity Partners and Startfast Ventures with our vision will enable us to create a transformational hiring experience for our customers and candidates," said Daniel Pardo, Chief Operating Officer of Hitch.
Evergreen Mountain Equity Partners completed the transaction from Founder's Fund 1, which focuses solely on Future of Work technology. Visit EMEP.IO for more information or follow us on Twitter @EvergreenMEP.
StartFast Fund II invests at the Seed/A Round stages in B2B SaaS companies located outside major US Venture Capital hubs. Visit startfastventures.com to learn more
