PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EverWash, the industry's fastest-growing car wash network & membership sales platform, has announced a new partnership with Auto Link. This agreement with Auto Link, a leading technology & marketing solutions provider in the auto loan vertical, enables members of their network of credit union clients to enjoy one free month of car washes at participating EverWash locations.
Eligible customers who finance new and used vehicle purchases through Auto Link-partnered credit unions will receive a complimentary month of car wash membership to any of EverWash's 800+ participating locations across the United States. Members can wash their cars every day, up to once per day, for the entire month they have their complimentary membership. This investment-protecting service is an exciting new benefit for credit union members and is provided at no cost to Auto Link clients.
"Auto Link works with millions of credit union members. This collaboration allows us to reach more car owners across the country to offer them the benefit of an EverWash membership and all the excellent benefits that comes with it," said Scott Caplan, President of EverWash. "By making EverWash available to credit union members through Auto Link and its affiliate, myEZ Car Care, we're excited to be the first company in the car wash industry to directly market to consumers through these means when they are most excited about keeping their new vehicle clean and shiny, while providing even more value to our wash partners, and easier access to more new members."
Auto Link's agreement with EverWash makes it easy for credit unions to offer this benefit to their members. Each month, credit unions provide Auto Link with a list of their new and used vehicle loans. Qualified members will automatically receive one free month of EverWash membership. To activate their month, members will receive an e-mail containing a promo code and link to activate their free month of membership with no further obligation.
Ed Bourgeois, Auto Link CEO, states, "We are pleased to be able to offer another great benefit to our credit union clients to help them retain more auto loans. EverWash is a must-have for any car owner, and now our credit unions can offer this value to all of their members when they finance their next vehicle loan with them."
ABOUT EVERWASH
EverWash is the industry's fastest-growing car wash network, with more than 800 participating locations across the United States. EverWash's team of membership experts provides ongoing sales, marketing, and customer support to partner washes, while the EverWash App gives customers the ability to sign-up for and manage their membership anytime and anywhere. Learn more by visiting EverWash.com or MoreWashProfits.com.
ABOUT AUTOLINK
Auto Link offers a best-in-class solution for credit unions of all sizes looking to have a more successful and profitable auto-lending program, including those that do indirect auto financing. Auto Link provides a complete auto lending solution from web interface, marketing library, social media portal, training tools and analytics to a built-in loyalty feature. Each member that finances a vehicle at an Auto Link credit union, automatically receives a myEZ Car Care membership filled with discounts at over 10,000 locations nationwide and an Electronic Glove Box® desktop and mobile app.
