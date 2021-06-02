WASHINGTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EveryAction announced today that it has acquired Salsa Labs, one of the largest and best-known software companies serving nonprofits. EveryAction is the fastest-growing and second-largest nonprofit software company, with nearly 500 employees and annual revenues well over $100M. Salsa Labs is the sixth and largest acquisition that EveryAction has made since August 2018, following Insight Partner's growth investment. Insight is one of the top software investors in the world, with over $30B in assets under management, and has partnered with more than 400 companies to make them market leaders, including DocuSign, Shopify, and Twitter.
The acquisition follows last month's acquisition of GiveGab, and the previous acquisitions of ActionKit, BSD Tools, DonorTrends, and Mobilize. EveryAction's strategy is to bring together the best people who create the best and most innovative products that deliver the most value to nonprofits, so nonprofits can do the most good.
"We're thrilled to welcome the Salsa Labs customers and staff to the EveryAction team, and look forward to doing more good together," said Stu Trevelyan, CEO of EveryAction. "Salsa Labs is one of the most-used and best known companies serving nonprofits, and has an incredible 18 year track record of helping nonprofits do good."
"EveryAction is the fastest growing and most innovative company in the nonprofit space, and is positioned to become the market leader, so it's a great home for our customers and team," said Donna Myers, CEO of Salsa Labs. "EveryAction and Salsa Labs share the belief that having a single view of a supporter across online and offline channels leads to raising more money and building more support."
Next to EveryAction, Salsa Labs is one of the most-used and best known software brands for nonprofits, serving over 3,000 nonprofits. Founded in 2003, the company has almost 100 employees, with offices in Pittsburgh, PA, and Bethesda, MD outside Washington D.C. The Salsa employees will join the EveryAction team. Nonprofit customers can now complement their Salsa products with EveryAction's DonorTrends, GivingDay, Organizing, and other offerings.
Salsa Labs customers will also benefit from EveryAction's network effects, like the over 11 million FastAction accounts where donors can store their credit cards for one-click contributions, increasing conversion rates. They will also benefit from the enhanced network effect of form pre-filling features driven by 120 million ActionProfiles, leading to higher conversion rates and more engagement for nonprofits.
Salsa Labs is one of the only companies aside from EveryAction which offers a view of a donor across both digital and offline activity, through an integration between their Salsa Engage and Salsa CRM products. EveryAction provides a single unified CRM, with best-in-class CRM and digital functionality. Salsa and EveryAction's products are highly regarded, for example both winning the "Frontrunner" designation from Gartner's Software Advice.
ABOUT EVERYACTION
EveryAction is the fastest-growing and second-largest nonprofit software company, with over 15,000 organizations using the software to raise more money and build more support. EveryAction offers innovative best-in-class Digital, Development, and Organizing products with a unified CRM. Built and supported by nonprofit experts, EveryAction's tools allow nonprofits of all sizes to optimize interactions with supporters and prospects, leading to the best outcomes. Headquartered in Washington, D.C. EveryAction is fueled by passionate people who care about doing more good.
ABOUT SALSA LABS
Salsa is a technology company that provides powerful fundraising, advocacy, marketing, and CRM software to nonprofit organizations helping them Engage and Change the World. Leveraging Salsa's suite of easy-to-use tools, nonprofit customers of all types and sizes can truly communicate and manage relationships with their constituents across any channel including email, social, mobile, direct mail, and face-to-face. Through the Salsa Scholars eLearning experience, users have access to strategic best practices and training that helps them maximize the tools and exceed their organizational goals. The company fuels more than 3,000 organizations and 10,000 nonprofit professionals to deliver on their mission!
