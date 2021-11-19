Evofem Biosciences (Nasdaq: EVFM) (PRNewsfoto/Evofem Biosciences, Inc.)

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Saundra Pelletier will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference being held from November 29December 2, 2021.

The Company's pre-recorded fireside chat will be available for on demand listening beginning at 10:00am ET (7:00am PT) on Monday, November 22, 2021 for 90 days through the Piper Sandler conference site and at https://evofem.investorroom.com/Piper2021.

To request a one-on-one meeting with Evofem during the conference, please contact your Piper Sandler representative.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (chlamydia and gonorrhea). The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com.

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

