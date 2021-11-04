Evofem Biosciences (Nasdaq: EVFM) (PRNewsfoto/Evofem Biosciences, Inc.)

 By Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Saundra Pelletier will participate in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference as follows:

Date

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Time

1:20 p.m. ET

Format

Fireside Chat

Room

Track 2

Webcast (live and replay)

https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel58/evfm/2096280

The webcast will be archived in the Events and Presentations section of the Company's website at https://evofem.investorroom.com/Stifel2021.

Additionally, Evofem Biosciences will host one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Meetings can be requested exclusively via Stifel.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (chlamydia and gonorrhea). The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com.

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact

Amy Raskopf

Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

araskopf@evofem.com

Mobile: (917) 673-5775

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evofem-biosciences-to-participate-in-stifel-2021-virtual-healthcare-conference-301416407.html

SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

