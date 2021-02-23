SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced it will present at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. Evofem's CEO, Saundra Pelletier, will provide an update on the commercialization of its non-hormonal, use-it-only-when-you-need-it birth control method, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) vaginal gel.
The presentation will be available for on-demand listening beginning Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. ET on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.evofem.com, under the Events and Presentations tab; click here for direct access.
On Valentine's Day, the Company launched "Get Phexxi", a national direct-to-consumer (DTC) campaign aimed at broadening Phexxi's awareness. Click here to view the "Get Phexxi" commercial on demand.
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. The Company's first commercial product, Phexxi®, is the first and only hormone-free, prescription vaginal gel approved in the United States for the prevention of pregnancy. The Company's lead product candidate, EVO100, is being evaluated for the prevention of urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women in the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial, 'EVOGUARD'. For more information, please visit www.evofem.com.
Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact
Amy Raskopf
Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
Mobile: (917) 673-5775
Media Contact
Ellen Thomas
Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
Mobile: (718) 490-3248
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evofem-biosciences-to-present-at-hc-wainwright-global-life-sciences-conference-301232996.html
SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.