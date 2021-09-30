(PRNewsfoto/Evofem Biosciences, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Evofem Biosciences, Inc.)

 By Evofem Biosciences, Inc., LD Micro

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Saundra Pelletier will present and host one-on-one meetings at the 14th annual LD Micro Main Event being held in Los Angeles on October 12-14, 2021.

Date:

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 

Time:

12:30 p.m. PT (3:30 p.m. ET)

Location:

Luxe Sunset Bel Air (Los Angeles), Track 1

Evofem recently launched its new direct-to-consumer campaign "House Rules" focused on building awareness of its hormone-free contraceptive, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), while empowering women to kiss hormonal contraception goodbye.

The campaign, which launched September 9, 2021, has garnered significant media coverage and is driving increased site sessions and telehealth visits on Phexxi.com and Phexxi prescription growth.

Register to watch the virtual presentation at https://me21.mysequire.com/ or through the Investors section of the company's website, under "Events & Presentations."

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (chlamydia and gonorrhea). The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi, is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com.

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact

Amy Raskopf

Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

araskopf@evofem.com

Mobile: (917) 673-5775

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evofem-biosciences-to-present-at-ld-micro-investor-conference-on-october-12-2021-301388698.html

SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.