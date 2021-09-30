SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Saundra Pelletier will present and host one-on-one meetings at the 14th annual LD Micro Main Event being held in Los Angeles on October 12-14, 2021.
Date:
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Time:
12:30 p.m. PT (3:30 p.m. ET)
Location:
Luxe Sunset Bel Air (Los Angeles), Track 1
Evofem recently launched its new direct-to-consumer campaign "House Rules" focused on building awareness of its hormone-free contraceptive, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), while empowering women to kiss hormonal contraception goodbye.
The campaign, which launched September 9, 2021, has garnered significant media coverage and is driving increased site sessions and telehealth visits on Phexxi.com and Phexxi prescription growth.
Register to watch the virtual presentation at https://me21.mysequire.com/ or through the Investors section of the company's website, under "Events & Presentations."
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (chlamydia and gonorrhea). The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi, is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com.
Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact
Amy Raskopf
Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
Mobile: (917) 673-5775
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evofem-biosciences-to-present-at-ld-micro-investor-conference-on-october-12-2021-301388698.html
SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.