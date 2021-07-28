SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss financial results and business highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT).
The webcast (live and archived) and related slide presentation can be accessed through https://evofem.investorroom.com/2021Q2Results or directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h6zpy9h5. Please connect to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download any software that may be required.
If participating by phone, please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call using (866) 503-5561 (U.S. toll-free) or (253) 336-2965, and referring to conference ID 9190716.
A telephone replay will be available for 24 hours after the call at (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (International), conference ID 9190716.
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company launched its first FDA-approved commercial product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), in the United States in September 2020. The Company is evaluating lead product candidate EVO100 for the prevention of urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women in the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial, 'EVOGUARD.' For more information, please visit evofem.com.
Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
