THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evolution Well Services (EWS) announces its continued commercialization within the Marcellus and Utica Shale basins into the mountain state of West Virginia. "Evolution is excited to bring our industry-leading electric frac operations to West Virginia, and we also look forward to partnering with the local communities that enable our success each day", says Mike Bateman, Vice President of Operations. With the first completed well in 2016, EWS continues adding to its industry-leading 30,000+ fully electric frac stages.

With innovation as the foundation for Evolution's operations, the company looks to continue revolutionizing how the hydraulic fracturing industry operates. Through its natural gas fueled mobile turbine and 100% electric frac technology, Evolution is creating a more sustainable environmental footprint for E&P's across the country. Coupled with Evolution's roughly 50% smaller physical footprint, the technology is an ideal solution for the challenging terrain in West Virgina. According to Steven Anderson, Chief Executive Officer, "Evolution is committed to leveraging our innovative technology to lower the industry's greenhouse gas intensity in a cost-effective, safe, and reliable manner."

ABOUT EVOLUTION WELL SERVICES

Evolution Well Services is the largest and most experienced provider of electric hydraulic fracturing services. With a decade of innovation, their patented technology continues to revolutionize the hydraulic fracturing industry with increased reliability and lower carbon operations. More information, visit http://www.evolutionws.com.

Media Contact

Nick Ruppelt, Evolution Well Services, +1 (832) 791-6059, nick.ruppelt@evolutionws.com

 

SOURCE Evolution Well Services

