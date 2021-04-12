LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evommune, Inc., a private R&D company and innovation engine in chronic inflammation, today announced that Luis Peña, president and chief executive officer, will present a corporate overview at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 11:15 a.m. PDT/2:15 p.m. EDT.
To access the live webcast and to watch the replay following the presentation, please click here.
About Evommune, Inc.
Evommune is a private R&D company and innovation engine in chronic inflammation. The company is taking a tissue-based approach to advance insights and accelerate the development of transformative medicines in inflammatory diseases. Evommune was founded in 2020 by a successful and experienced leadership team focused on building a robust pipeline of unique therapies that help patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is headquartered in Los Altos, Calif. For more information, please visit Evommune.com.
Media & Investor Contact:
Sheryl Seapy
949-903-4750
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evommune-to-present-at-the-20th-annual-needham-virtual-healthcare-conference-301266053.html
SOURCE Evommune, Inc.