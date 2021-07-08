MADISON, Wis., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS) today announced that the company plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on July 28, 2021. Following the release, company management will host a webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. EDT to discuss financial results and business progress.
Second quarter 2021 webcast & conference call details
Date:
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Time:
5 p.m. EDT
Webcast:
The live webcast can be accessed at www.exactsciences.com
Telephone:
Domestic callers, dial 833-235-7650
International callers, dial +1 647-788-4901
Access code for both domestic and international callers: 3969691
An archive of the webcast will be available at www.exactsciences.com. A replay of the conference call will be available by calling 800-585-8367 domestically or 416-621-4642 internationally. The access code for the replay of the call is 3969691. The webcast, conference call and replay are open to all interested parties.
About Exact Sciences Corp.
A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter answers to give people the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard and Oncotype tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to support patients throughout their cancer diagnosis and treatment. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.
Contact:
Megan Jones
Exact Sciences Corp.
608-535-8815
