MADISON, Wis., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leader in advanced cancer diagnostics, today announced that company management will participate in the following conferences and invited investors to participate by webcast.

  • Cowen Health Care Conference, virtual

    Fireside Chat on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 9:50 a.m. ET



  • Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference, Orlando

    Fireside Chat on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. ET

The webcasts can be accessed in the investor relations section of Exact Sciences' website at www.exactsciences.com.

